In 2017, the global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Facebook Ads Manager
Rocket Fuel
MediaMath
Amazon (AAP)
DoubleClick
LiveRamp
Choozle
TubeMogul
BrightRoll
AppNexus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Programmatic RTB
Programmatic Direct
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On Premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Programmatic RTB
1.5.3 Programmatic Direct
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size
2.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Key Players in China
7.3 China Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type
7.4 China Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Key Players in India
10.3 India Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type
10.4 India Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Facebook Ads Manager
12.1.1 Facebook Ads Manager Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.1.4 Facebook Ads Manager Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Facebook Ads Manager Recent Development
12.2 Rocket Fuel
12.2.1 Rocket Fuel Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.2.4 Rocket Fuel Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Rocket Fuel Recent Development
12.3 MediaMath
12.3.1 MediaMath Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.3.4 MediaMath Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 MediaMath Recent Development
12.4 Amazon (AAP)
12.4.1 Amazon (AAP) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.4.4 Amazon (AAP) Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Amazon (AAP) Recent Development
12.5 DoubleClick
12.5.1 DoubleClick Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.5.4 DoubleClick Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 DoubleClick Recent Development
12.6 LiveRamp
12.6.1 LiveRamp Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.6.4 LiveRamp Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 LiveRamp Recent Development
12.7 Choozle
12.7.1 Choozle Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.7.4 Choozle Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Choozle Recent Development
12.8 TubeMogul
12.8.1 TubeMogul Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.8.4 TubeMogul Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TubeMogul Recent Development
12.9 BrightRoll
12.9.1 BrightRoll Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.9.4 BrightRoll Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 BrightRoll Recent Development
12.10 AppNexus
12.10.1 AppNexus Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Introduction
12.10.4 AppNexus Revenue in Demand Side Platforms (DSP) For Programmatic Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 AppNexus Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
