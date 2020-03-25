Treatment Planning Software Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2025

Global Treatment Planning Software market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Treatment Planning Software market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Treatment Planning Software is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Players

The global vendors for treatment planning software include DOSIsoft SA, Brainlab, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.), MIM Software Inc., Accuray Incorporated, RaySearch Laboratories, ViewRay, Inc., Elekta, Varian, and others.

With the continues advancements going on in the technologically adaptive world every player is coming up with the new features and more advanced versions of the software for sustain in the global competition. Also, market leaders are collaborating with the other players to sustain the increasing competition and offer an innovative software. In May 2016, MIM software signed a collaboration agreement with medPhoton GmbH, a medical software, and devices provider company. Through this agreement, MIM Software is integrating ImagingRing system, a volumetric image guidance technology with the CyberKnife system, a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors.

Global Treatment Planning Software Market: Region wise outlook

The global market for Treatment Planning Software is divided on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market in terms of revenue generation from the sale of treatment planning software because of the higher presence of cancer patients as well as cancer treatment providing centers. Western Europe is the second largest market for the treatment planning software as the countries such as Denmark, Italy, France have the highest number of cancer patients, and the treatment provider is deploying software to deliver radiation therapy. China and APEJ are expected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of radiation therapy for cancer treatment in this region. MEA and Japan are expected to grow at moderate CAGR over forecast period.

