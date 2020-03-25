Market Overview

The global market for olives is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2024. In the production of olive, Spain holds the largest share of world production and Italy holds the second largest share. Although in recent years, the world has begun to see olive from various new regions, it is concentrated in the Mediterranean region.

Scope of the Report

The report defines Olives as small, oval-shaped fruits with a hard stone and bitter flesh that are green when unripe and bluish black when ripe, mostly used as food and as a source of oil. For the purpose of this report, the market scope includes only fresh and chilled olives. Market estimations have been made based on global consumption of fresh and/or chilled olives. The scope does not include olives processed in any form, such as frozen, freeze-dried, pickled, cooked, canned, etc.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Area under Harvest of Olives

The total area under harvest of olive was 11.3 million hectares in 2018 which increased by 4% from 2017. Europe holds the largest area under the harvest of olives in the world, followed by Africa. North America has the least are under the harvest of olives. The proportion of olive groves located in non-traditional growing zones like mountainous areas and areas with specific disadvantages is significant: representing a leading 88% of the total area in Portugal, followed by Greece, Spain, and Italy.

Europe Dominates the Global Olive Market

European Union is the leading producer, consumer, and exporter of olive. Olive is mainly grown in southern areas of Andalusia, Calabria, Apulia, Crete, and Peloponnese. Europe holds a 66% share of global consumption with Spain, Italy, and Greece accounting for over 80% of the consumption in Europe. Italy leads the market in terms of imports and majorly imports olives from Egypt, China, Morocco, Spain, and Poland.

