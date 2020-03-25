Market Overview

The anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at USD 4300 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10785 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 17.48% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The evolving regulatory landscape for the protection of authenticity of life-critical products, technological advancements in improving anti-theft measures, increasing diversity in the ongoing threats, and the need for brand protection, have been instrumental in fuelling the growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging technologies.

– The introduction of regulations, such as the Anti-Counterfeiting Trade Agreement by the United States and the labeling and serialization measures by the EU Commission is expected to positively impact the market in the developed economies, over the forecast period.

– According to the International Trade Administration, in 2016, the global value for counterfeit drugs was valued in between USD 75 and 200 billion, which is an indicator of a severe threat to the consumer’s health worldwide. The developing economies, which are also known to be the major importers of drugs are the most affected regions due to this trade.

– Countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Turkey have introduced procedures designed to tighten the supply chain security for the pharmaceuticals industry. Silicon dioxide based tags are being used as it is affirmed by the US Food and Drug Administration as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) and is considered fit for human consumption.

Scope of the Report

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is incorporated to prevent imitation and confirms the safety of the goods. These measurements are taken by companies to help them minimize losses due to counterfeiting, in-terms of revenue and loyalty. The counterfeiting industry is flourishing, and it is not just the consumer goods market that is affected. There has been an increase in the counterfeit prescription drugs, car parts, and technologies, such as cell phone batteries, flooding the market, in recent years.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare to Drive the Market Demand

– Counterfeit pharmaceutical is one of the most lucrative sectors of the global trade in illegally copied goods. Fake drugs harm or kill millions across the world and inflict serious damage on the brand names and bottom lines of big pharmaceutical manufacturers.

– Lifesaving drugs are also not exempt from the trade in fake medicines. In November 2017, the WHO estimated that fake medicine accounts for 10% of a USD 300 billion industry in low and middle-income countries.

– Growing public use of online pharmacies, along with a new mass producer of counterfeit medicines, has widened the market for falsified drugs. According to the WHO estimates, around 50% of the drugs for sale on the internet are fake.

Regulations Have Assisted North America to Hold Major Share

– North America is one of the most significant markets in the anti-counterfeit packaging market. Increasing consumer demand for food and beverages, healthcare products, cosmetics, and electronics is expected to contribute extensively to the growth of this market.

– Consumers are increasingly demanding for transparency, which results in a significant rise in the traceability of these products. The region has US whose counterfeit goods exceed USD 1 trillion annually, based on the value of goods seized by law enforcement, as per the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Presence of refined anti-counterfeit regulation has helped the market resulting in increased market share.

– Thus, in order to cater to the growing demand, manufacturers are integrating innovative technologies in equipment with specific functionalities for efficient identification and tracing of products.

Competitive Landscape

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is moderately competitive. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with innovative and sustainable packaging, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts by tapping new markets.

– February 2019 – Zebra Technologies Corporation announced the acquisition of Temptime Corporation, a privately help temperature monitoring and mission-critical applications company in the healthcare industry.

– May 2018 – CCL Industries Inc. acquired Nortec International Ltd, a private specialty manufacturer of high-performance labels and marking systems for the Israeli high technology sector, based near Tel Aviv, Israel, for approximately USD 9 million in cash.

