Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a motor neuron degenerative disease which affects both upper motor neurons (UMN) and lower motor neurons (LMN). It is a progressive disease, with patients becoming increasingly dependent on carers and physicians as time from onset increases, and ultimately, it is fatal. ALS can be split into two origins, hereditary – which is known as FALS (Familial ALS) or idiopathic – known as SALS (sporadic ALS).

ReportsnReports estimates that drug sales for ALS in 2017 were approximately $203M across the seven major markets covered in this report. Over the 10-year forecast period, the market is expected to grow to $1.2B at a CAGR of 19.4%. This growth will be driven by the launch of six late-stage pipeline products. The two highest selling drugs are expected to be Brainstorm Therapeutics NurOwn and Aquestive Therapeutics Riluzole OSF, which both address some of the unmet needs in the market.

Overview of ALS, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management, Annualized ALS therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in two patient segments (familial and sporadic) forecast from 2017 to 2027, Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the ALS therapeutics market. Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for ALS therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled, Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global ALS therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Table of contents for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market:

2 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis: Executive Summary 6

2.1 Global ALS Market Expected to Experience Explosive Growth by 2027 7

2.2 Pharmaceutical Companies Target Novel MOAs in a Market with Few Approved Therapies 8

2.3 Several Key Unmet Needs Identified in the ALS Market, Providing Opportunity for New Players 9

2.4 Several Different Classes in the ALS Pipeline Look to Fill the Gaps in the Market 9

2.5 What Do Physicians Think? 10

3 Introduction 13

3.1 Catalyst 13

3.2 Related Reports 14

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports 14

4 Disease Overview 15

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology 15

4.1.1 Etiology 15

4.1.2 Pathophysiology 17

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems 18

4.3 Symptoms 19

4.3.1 Complications 19

4.4 Quality of Life 20

5 Epidemiology 21

5.1 Disease Background 21

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities 21

5.3 Global and Historical Trends 22

5.3.1 US 24

5.3.2 5EU 25

5.3.3 Japan 25

5.4 Forecast Methodology 25

5.4.1 Sources 26

5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods 27

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for ALS (2017-2027) 33

5.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS 33

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS 34

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS 35

5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of ALS by Type 36

5.5.5 Total Prevalent Cases of ALS 37

5.6 Discussion 38

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight 38

5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis 40

5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis 41

6 Current Treatment Options 42

6.1 Overview 42

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

And more…