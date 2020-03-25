ReportsnReports added a new report on The Ethylene Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Ethylene Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained the bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Ethylene Market.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of Ethylene Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2091916

Global ethylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 180 mtpa in 2018 to more than 260 mtpa by 2023. More than 125 planned and announced ethylene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and North America over the next five years. Exxon Mobil Corp, Saudi Arabian Oil Co and The National Petrochemical Co are the top three companies in terms of planned capacity additions during the outlook period.

Reasons to buy this Report:

Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned ethylene plants globally, Understand regional ethylene supply scenario, Identify opportunities in the global ethylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook, facilitated decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of ethylene capacity data.

No.of Pages: 201

Get 15% Discount on Direct Purchase on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2091916

Scope of Ethylene Market Report:

Global ethylene capacity outlook by region, Global ethylene capacity outlook by country, Ethylene planned and announced plants details, Global ethylene capacity by feedstock, Capacity share of the major ethylene producers globally, Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region, Global ethylene capital expenditure outlook by country.

Table of contents for Ethylene Market:

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

Global Ethylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Ethylene Industry, Key Data

2.2. Global Ethylene Industry, Ethylene Capacity by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global Ethylene Industry, Ethylene Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Top 5 Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Major Global Ethylene Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

2.6. Global Ethylene Capacity Contribution by Region

2.7. Key Companies by Ethylene Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to Ethylene Industry

2.9. Key Feedstocks by Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry

2.10. Capacity Contributions to Global Ethylene Industry by Feedstock

2.11. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

2.13. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Companies

2.14. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.15. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

Global Planned and Announced Ethylene Plants Africa Ethylene Industry

4.1. Africa Ethylene Industry, Key Data

4.2. Africa Ethylene Industry, Ethylene Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Africa Ethylene Industry, Ethylene Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Africa Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

4.5. Africa Ethylene Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.6. Africa Ethylene Industry, Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants

4.7. Africa Ethylene Industry, Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country

4.8. Ethylene Industry in Egypt

4.9. Ethylene Industry in South Africa

4.10. Ethylene Industry in Nigeria

4.11. Ethylene Industry in Algeria

Asia Ethylene Industry Europe Ethylene Industry Former Soviet Union Ethylene Industry Middle East Ethylene Industry North America Ethylene Industry South America Ethylene Industry Oceania Ethylene Industry Appendix

12.1. Definitions

12.2. Abbreviations

12.3. Methodology

And more…