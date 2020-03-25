ReportsnReports added a new report on The Polyethylene Terephthalate Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Polyethylene Terephthalate Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained the bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Polyethylene Terephthalate Market.

Global PET capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 28 mtpa in 2018 to more than 34 mtpa by 2023. More than 15 planned and announced PET plants are expected to come online, primarily in the Middle East, Former Soviet Union and Asia, over the next five years. Gruppo Mossi & Ghisolfi, Petroleo Brasileiro SA and United Petrochemicals Co are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope of Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Report:

Global PET capacity outlook by region, Global PET capacity outlook by country, PET planned and announced plants details, Capacity share of the major PET producers globally, Global PET capital expenditure outlook by region, Global PET capital expenditure outlook by country.

Table of contents for Polyethylene Terephthalate Market:

1 Table of Contents

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review

2.1. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry, An Overview

2.2. Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

2.3. Global PET Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

2.4. Global PET Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants

2.5. Global PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

2.6. Global PET Capacity Contribution by Region

2.7. Key Companies by PET Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018

2.8. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to PET Industry

2.9. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants

2.10. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Companies

2.12. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants

2.13. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries

Global Planned and Announced PET Plants Africa PET Industry

4.1. Africa PET Industry, An Overview

4.2. Africa PET Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

4.3. Africa PET Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

4.4. Africa PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

4.5. Africa PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

4.6. PET Industry in Egypt

4.7. PET Industry in Ghana

4.8. PET Industry in South Africa

Asia PET Industry

5.1. Asia PET Industry, An Overview

5.2. Asia PET Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

5.3. Asia PET Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

5.4. Asia PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

5.5. Asia PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants

5.6. Asia PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country

5.7. PET Industry in China

5.8. PET Industry in India

5.9. PET Industry in Vietnam

5.10. PET Industry in Pakistan

5.11. PET Industry in Malaysia

5.12. PET Industry in South Korea

5.13. PET Industry in Taiwan

5.14. PET Industry in Thailand

5.15. PET Industry in Indonesia

5.16. PET Industry in Japan

Europe PET Industry

6.1. Europe PET Industry, An Overview

6.2. Europe PET Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

6.3. Europe PET Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

6.4. Europe PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

6.5. Europe PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

6.6. PET Industry in Germany

6.7. PET Industry in Belgium

6.8. PET Industry in Portugal

6.9. PET Industry in Netherlands

6.10. PET Industry in Spain

6.11. PET Industry in Poland

6.12. PET Industry in Greece

6.13. PET Industry in Italy

6.14. PET Industry in United Kingdom

Former Soviet Union PET Industry

7.1. Former Soviet Union PET Industry, An Overview

7.2. Former Soviet Union PET Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

7.3. Former Soviet Union PET Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

7.4. Former Soviet Union PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

7.5. Former Soviet Union PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

7.6. Former Soviet Union PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants

7.7. Former Soviet Union PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country

7.8. PET Industry in Russia

7.9. PET Industry in Belarus

7.10. PET Industry in Lithuania

Middle East PET Industry

8.1. Middle East PET Industry, An Overview

8.2. Middle East PET Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023

8.3. Middle East PET Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018

8.4. Middle East PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

8.5. Middle East PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

8.6. Middle East PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants

8.7. Middle East PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country

8.8. PET Industry in Iran

8.9. PET Industry in Saudi Arabia

8.10. PET Industry in Oman

8.11. PET Industry in Turkey

8.12. PET Industry in United Arab Emirates

North America PET Industry

9.1. North America PET Industry, An Overview

9.2. North America PET Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

9.3. North America PET Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

9.4. North America PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

9.5. North America PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

9.6. North America PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants

9.7. North America PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country

9.8. PET Industry in the US

9.9. PET Industry in Canada

9.10. PET Industry in Mexico

South America PET Industry

10.1. South America PET Industry, An Overview

10.2. South America PET Industry, Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

10.3. South America PET Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

10.4. South America PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

10.5. South America PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

10.6. South America PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants

10.7. South America PET Industry, Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Plants by Country

10.8. PET Industry in Argentina

10.9. PET Industry in Venezuela

10.10. PET Industry in Colombia

10.11. PET Industry in Brazil

Oceania PET Industry

11.1. Oceania PET Industry, Key Data

11.2. Oceania PET Industry, PET Capacity by Countries, 2013-2023

11.3. Oceania PET Industry, PET Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Countries, 2013-2018

11.4. Oceania PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018

11.5. Oceania PET Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018

11.6. PET Industry in Australia

Appendix

12.1. Definitions

12.2. Abbreviations

12.3. Methodology

And more…