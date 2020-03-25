Global SaaS Based SCM Market 2020 Industry is an emerging technology that is transforming traditional on premise software systems into a modern cloud-based solution globally. Along with reduced efforts of running a process, installing and purchasing software, it also helps an organization minimize its costs and maximize its revenue.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Descartes, Epicor Software Corporation, HighJump, IBM Corporation, Infor, JDA Software Group Inc., Kewill, Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corporation SAP SE.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes, rapid pace of digitization and the need for cost efficient solution, demand for a more enhanced solution enabling good traceability and visibility in the supply chain. However, complexity of supply chain may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global SaaS Based SCM market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global SaaS Based SCM market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global SaaS Based SCM market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

Target Audience:

SaaS Based SCM Vendors

Logistics Firms

Associations and Industry Bodies.

No. of Pages 121

The SaaS based SCM market is primarily segmented based on solution, by deployment, by user type, by vertical, and region.

Based on solution, the market is divided into:

Software

Services

Others

Based on deployment, the market is divided into:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Others

Based on user type, the market is divided into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Others

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

Logistics & Transportation

Food & Beverages

Retail

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Service Providers

Software Developers.

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

