Electroencephalography (EEG) and an electromyography (EMG) are diagnostic techniques used to measure the electrical activity in human body. An EEG measures electrical activity in the human brain while an EMG measures electrical activity in the muscles. Both of these diagnostic tests are performed using equipment that detects the electrical potential generated by brain or muscle cells. EMG is advised for the diagnosis of nerve compressions or injuries, such as nerve root injury, carpal tunnel syndrome, and other disorders of the muscles or nerves.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Compumedics Limited, Covidien Limited, Natus Medical Inc., Neuro Wave Systems Inc., Electrical Geodesics Inc., Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Nihon Kohden America Inc., Noraxon U.S.A., Bayer AG, Uroplasty Inc.

Rising geriatric population several brains related disorder such as neuron disorder will increase the demand for EMG devices. Additionally, increasing pediatric neurological disorder, as well as innovation of technologically advanced devices with innovative benefits such as high precision, eases in handling, and monitoring abilities with lesser user intervention augments the global market growth globally. However, stringent regulations, high cost and lack of trained professionals are the major challenges which may hinder the growth of the global market.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global EMG Equipments market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global EMG Equipments market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global EMG Equipments market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of modality, the market is split into:

Standalone EMG Devices

Portable EMG Devices

Others

On the basis of component, the market is split into:

Electrodes

Amplifiers

Photic Flash

Software

Others

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers



Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes.

