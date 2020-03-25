The Aircraft Engine MRO market was valued at 27000 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 51100 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aircraft Engine MRO.

Aircraft Engine MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft engine, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of its engines. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

The MRO system can be understood as a complex socio-technical system organized and operated to achieve aircraft availability and operation safety at minimal cost. As a complex socio-technical system, it consists of various layers: The environmental context, organizational structure, management, infrastructure, workers and the technical core.

The largest aircraft engine MRO industry markets have been North America, Europe and China. And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms and smaller local companies. The leading global firms include GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney Division, , Rolls Royce and MTU, among others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest aircraft engine MRO markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local supplier.

This growth of aircraft engine MRO industry is driven by the strong growth of the fleet in the last decade

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE

Rolls-Royce

MTU Maintenance

Lufthansa Technik

Pratt & Whitney

Air France/KLM

Snecma

Delta TechOps

Standard Aero

BBA Aviation

Chromalloy

ITP

Air New Zealand

Bet Shemesh

IAI

Wood Group Turbopower

Sigma Aerospace

Hellenic Aerospace

Sabraliner

Asia Pacific Aerospace

Aircraft Engine MRO Breakdown Data by Type

Maintenance

Repair

Overhaul

Aircraft Engine MRO Breakdown Data by Application

Civil Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Aircraft Engine MRO Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aircraft Engine MRO Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aircraft Engine MRO status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Aircraft Engine MRO manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Engine MRO :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Aircraft Engine MRO market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

