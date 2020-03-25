The Threat Intelligence Market report comprises of various segments linked to Technology industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis. Market research analysis and insights covered in this report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success. Businesses can achieve unrivalled insights and acquaintance of the best market opportunities into their respective markets with the help of this Threat Intelligence Market report. This market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors.

Top Key Players Threat Intelligence Market : Check Point Software Technologies ,IBM Corporation, Dell Technologies, Symantec Corporation, Fireeye, Trend Micro, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Webroot and Lookingglass Cyber Solutions

Threat intelligence, also called as cyber threat intelligence refers to an organized, analyzed as well as refined information regarding current or potential attacks which threaten an organization. Threat Intelligence helps the organizations to understand the risks related to severe external threats including advanced persistent threats, zero-day threats, and exploits.

However, this also includes partner and internal threats, threat intelligence is more emphasized on identifying threats which are more vulnerable to affect a specific organization’s environment. Threat intelligence comprises of detailed information regarding particular threats to facilitate an organization safeguard itself from the attack types that could do them the utmost damage.

Emerging cybercrime worldwide, as well as growing government data security regulations, are the major driver propelling the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of threat intelligence by SMEs is also, driving the market for threat intelligence. However, lack of skilled workforce and budget constraints of the organizations are some of the restraints hampering the market growth.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global threat intelligence market based on solution, deployment and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall threat intelligence market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

