This report focuses on the global Video Conferencing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Conferencing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Video Conferencing Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft (Skype)

Cisco

Zoho Meeting

Citrix Systems

AnyMeeting

VSee

Google Inc.

TeamViewer

LogMeIn

Amazon Chime

Adobe Connect

Brother International

Elektrozavodskaya

Polycom Inc.

Mikogo

Valisha Technologies

MeetingBurner

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Telepresence Video Conferencing Software

Integrated Video Conferencing Software

Desktop Video Conferencing Software

Set-top or Appliance Video Conferencing Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Startups and Small Businesses

Midsized Businesses

Large Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Conferencing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Conferencing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Conferencing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Telepresence Video Conferencing Software

1.4.3 Integrated Video Conferencing Software

1.4.4 Desktop Video Conferencing Software

1.4.5 Set-top or Appliance Video Conferencing Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Startups and Small Businesses

1.5.3 Midsized Businesses

1.5.4 Large Businesses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video Conferencing Software Market Size

2.2 Video Conferencing Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Video Conferencing Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Video Conferencing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Video Conferencing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Video Conferencing Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Video Conferencing Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Video Conferencing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Video Conferencing Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Video Conferencing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Video Conferencing Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Video Conferencing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Video Conferencing Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Video Conferencing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Video Conferencing Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Video Conferencing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Video Conferencing Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Video Conferencing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Video Conferencing Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Video Conferencing Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Video Conferencing Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft (Skype)

12.1.1 Microsoft (Skype) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft (Skype) Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Microsoft (Skype) Recent Development

12.2 Cisco

12.2.1 Cisco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.3 Zoho Meeting

12.3.1 Zoho Meeting Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.3.4 Zoho Meeting Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Zoho Meeting Recent Development

12.4 Citrix Systems

12.4.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.4.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.5 AnyMeeting

12.5.1 AnyMeeting Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.5.4 AnyMeeting Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 AnyMeeting Recent Development

12.6 VSee

12.6.1 VSee Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.6.4 VSee Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 VSee Recent Development

12.7 Google Inc.

12.7.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.7.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.8 TeamViewer

12.8.1 TeamViewer Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.8.4 TeamViewer Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 TeamViewer Recent Development

12.9 LogMeIn

12.9.1 LogMeIn Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.9.4 LogMeIn Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 LogMeIn Recent Development

12.10 Amazon Chime

12.10.1 Amazon Chime Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.10.4 Amazon Chime Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Amazon Chime Recent Development

12.11 Adobe Connect

12.12 Brother International

12.13 Elektrozavodskaya

12.14 Polycom Inc.

12.15 Mikogo

12.16 Valisha Technologies

12.17 MeetingBurner

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

