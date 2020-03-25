In 2017, the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) market size was 13500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 23700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
A timeshare is a type of vacation ownership in which multiple individuals share rights to use the property, each with his or her own allotted time frame (in its most common form, this is a fixed week each year).
The vacation ownership industry (also known as the timeshare industry) enables customers to share ownership and use of fully-furnished vacation accommodations. Typically, a purchaser acquires an interest (known as a “vacation ownership interest”) that is either a real estate ownership interest (known as a “timeshare estate”) or contractual right-to-use interest (known as a “timeshare license”) in a single resort or a collection of resort properties.
As for the global Vacation Ownership industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated in USA. The top three manufacturers have 44.57% revenue market share in 2017. Wyndham, which has 17.40% market share in 2017, is the leader in the Vacation Ownership industry. The manufacturers following Wyndham are Marriott Vacations Worldwide and Hilton Grand Vacations, which respectively has 14.48% and 12.69% market share globally.
The competition among hotel and resort timeshare operators for sales of VOIs based principally on location, quality of accommodations, price, service levels and amenities, financing terms, quality of service, terms of property use, reservation systems and flexibility for VOI owners to exchange into time at other timeshare properties or other travel rewards. So, the main players compete based on brand name recognition and reputation international. Plus, consumer demand for products and services provided by the timeshare industry is closely linked to the performance of the general economy and is sensitive to business and personal discretionary spending levels.
The key players covered in this study
Wyndham
Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Hilton Grand Vacations
Hyatt
Diamond Resorts
Bluegreen Vacations
Disney Vacation Club
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Timeshares
Vacation/Travel Clubs
Fractionals
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Private
Group
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
