In 2017, the global Oil and Gas Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ogsys
FieldCap
Snappii Apps
NetDispatcher
Frontline Data Solutions
Aclaro
Wellsite Report
Petro Suite
Total Stream Systems
Creative Energies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
PC Terminal
Mobile Terminal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oil and Gas Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oil and Gas Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil and Gas Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Type I
1.4.3 Type II
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 PC Terminal
1.5.3 Mobile Terminal
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Oil and Gas Software Market Size
2.2 Oil and Gas Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Oil and Gas Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Oil and Gas Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Oil and Gas Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Oil and Gas Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Oil and Gas Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Oil and Gas Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Oil and Gas Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Oil and Gas Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Oil and Gas Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Oil and Gas Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Oil and Gas Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Oil and Gas Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Oil and Gas Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Oil and Gas Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Oil and Gas Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Oil and Gas Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Oil and Gas Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Ogsys
12.1.1 Ogsys Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.1.4 Ogsys Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ogsys Recent Development
12.2 FieldCap
12.2.1 FieldCap Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.2.4 FieldCap Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 FieldCap Recent Development
12.3 Snappii Apps
12.3.1 Snappii Apps Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.3.4 Snappii Apps Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Snappii Apps Recent Development
12.4 NetDispatcher
12.4.1 NetDispatcher Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.4.4 NetDispatcher Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 NetDispatcher Recent Development
12.5 Frontline Data Solutions
12.5.1 Frontline Data Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.5.4 Frontline Data Solutions Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Frontline Data Solutions Recent Development
12.6 Aclaro
12.6.1 Aclaro Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.6.4 Aclaro Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Aclaro Recent Development
12.7 Wellsite Report
12.7.1 Wellsite Report Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.7.4 Wellsite Report Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Wellsite Report Recent Development
12.8 Petro Suite
12.8.1 Petro Suite Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.8.4 Petro Suite Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Petro Suite Recent Development
12.9 Total Stream Systems
12.9.1 Total Stream Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.9.4 Total Stream Systems Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Total Stream Systems Recent Development
12.10 Creative Energies
12.10.1 Creative Energies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Oil and Gas Software Introduction
12.10.4 Creative Energies Revenue in Oil and Gas Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Creative Energies Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
