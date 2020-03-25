“

Complete study of the global IC Socket market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global IC Socket industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on IC Socket production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global IC Socket market include _ 3M, Aries Electronics, Chupond Precision, Enplas, WinWay, Foxconn Technology, Johnstech, Loranger, Mill-Max, Molex, Plastronics, Sensata Technologies, TE Connectivity, Yamaichi Electronics

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global IC Socket industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the IC Socket manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall IC Socket industry.

Global IC Socket Market Segment By Type:

, Dual-in-line Memory Module Sockets, Production Sockets, Test and Burn-in Sockets, Ball Grid Array, Dual-in-line Package, Specialty Sockets

Global IC Socket Market Segment By Application:

, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Defense, Medical

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global IC Socket industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the IC Socket market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in IC Socket industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global IC Socket market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global IC Socket market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IC Socket market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 IC Socket Market Overview

1.1 IC Socket Product Overview

1.2 IC Socket Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dual-in-line Memory Module Sockets

1.2.2 Production Sockets

1.2.3 Test and Burn-in Sockets

1.2.4 Ball Grid Array

1.2.5 Dual-in-line Package

1.2.6 Specialty Sockets

1.3 Global IC Socket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global IC Socket Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global IC Socket Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global IC Socket Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global IC Socket Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global IC Socket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global IC Socket Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global IC Socket Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global IC Socket Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global IC Socket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America IC Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe IC Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific IC Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America IC Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa IC Socket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global IC Socket Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by IC Socket Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by IC Socket Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players IC Socket Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers IC Socket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 IC Socket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 IC Socket Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by IC Socket Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IC Socket as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into IC Socket Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers IC Socket Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global IC Socket Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global IC Socket Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global IC Socket Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global IC Socket Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global IC Socket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global IC Socket Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global IC Socket Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global IC Socket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America IC Socket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America IC Socket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific IC Socket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific IC Socket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe IC Socket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe IC Socket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America IC Socket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America IC Socket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa IC Socket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa IC Socket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global IC Socket by Application

4.1 IC Socket Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Electronics

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Defense

4.1.4 Medical

4.2 Global IC Socket Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global IC Socket Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global IC Socket Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions IC Socket Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America IC Socket by Application

4.5.2 Europe IC Socket by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific IC Socket by Application

4.5.4 Latin America IC Socket by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa IC Socket by Application 5 North America IC Socket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe IC Socket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific IC Socket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America IC Socket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa IC Socket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa IC Socket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa IC Socket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E IC Socket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in IC Socket Business

10.1 3M

10.1.1 3M Corporation Information

10.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 3M IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 3M IC Socket Products Offered

10.1.5 3M Recent Development

10.2 Aries Electronics

10.2.1 Aries Electronics Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aries Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Aries Electronics IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Aries Electronics Recent Development

10.3 Chupond Precision

10.3.1 Chupond Precision Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chupond Precision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Chupond Precision IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Chupond Precision IC Socket Products Offered

10.3.5 Chupond Precision Recent Development

10.4 Enplas

10.4.1 Enplas Corporation Information

10.4.2 Enplas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Enplas IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Enplas IC Socket Products Offered

10.4.5 Enplas Recent Development

10.5 WinWay

10.5.1 WinWay Corporation Information

10.5.2 WinWay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 WinWay IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 WinWay IC Socket Products Offered

10.5.5 WinWay Recent Development

10.6 Foxconn Technology

10.6.1 Foxconn Technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Foxconn Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Foxconn Technology IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Foxconn Technology IC Socket Products Offered

10.6.5 Foxconn Technology Recent Development

10.7 Johnstech

10.7.1 Johnstech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Johnstech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Johnstech IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Johnstech IC Socket Products Offered

10.7.5 Johnstech Recent Development

10.8 Loranger

10.8.1 Loranger Corporation Information

10.8.2 Loranger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Loranger IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Loranger IC Socket Products Offered

10.8.5 Loranger Recent Development

10.9 Mill-Max

10.9.1 Mill-Max Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mill-Max Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Mill-Max IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mill-Max IC Socket Products Offered

10.9.5 Mill-Max Recent Development

10.10 Molex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 IC Socket Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Molex IC Socket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Molex Recent Development

10.11 Plastronics

10.11.1 Plastronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Plastronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Plastronics IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Plastronics IC Socket Products Offered

10.11.5 Plastronics Recent Development

10.12 Sensata Technologies

10.12.1 Sensata Technologies Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sensata Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sensata Technologies IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sensata Technologies IC Socket Products Offered

10.12.5 Sensata Technologies Recent Development

10.13 TE Connectivity

10.13.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

10.13.2 TE Connectivity Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 TE Connectivity IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 TE Connectivity IC Socket Products Offered

10.13.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

10.14 Yamaichi Electronics

10.14.1 Yamaichi Electronics Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yamaichi Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Yamaichi Electronics IC Socket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Yamaichi Electronics IC Socket Products Offered

10.14.5 Yamaichi Electronics Recent Development 11 IC Socket Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 IC Socket Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 IC Socket Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

