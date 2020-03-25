The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Agricultural Fumigants Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The agricultural fumigants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high usage of the product in cereal production and storage coupled with increased focus for reducing post-harvest losses. Advancements in storage technology and changing farming practices and an increasing insect population due to climate change further fuels the growth of the agricultural fumigants market.

Key Players

1. ADAMA Ltd.

2. AMVAC Chemical Corporation

3. Arkema Group

4. BASF SE

5. Isagro SpA

6. LANXESS AG

7. Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

8. Solvay SA

9. Syngenta AG

10. UPL

Global Agricultural Fumigants Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

A fumigant is any volatile and poisonous substance used for killing insects, nematodes, and other plants or animals that may damage stored or cultivated agricultural produce, clothing, nursery stocks, and houses. Agricultural fumigants are used for crops such cereals, grains, pulses, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables. Soil fumigants are spread or sprayed over the area to be cultivated for working into the soil to control weeds, nematodes, and other disease causing fungi.

Agricultural Fumigants Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market –Analysis 63

6. Agricultural Fumigants Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Agricultural Fumigants Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Agricultural Fumigants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Agricultural Fumigants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Agricultural Fumigants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Agricultural Fumigants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Agricultural Fumigants Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Agricultural Fumigants Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Agricultural Fumigants Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267