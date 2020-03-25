The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Rainscreen Cladding Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The growth in the construction industry is driving the global rainscreen cladding market. Nevertheless, high initial installation cost and maintenance cost might hinder the growth of the global rainscreen cladding market. Furthermore, increasing residential buildings in the potential region, such as the Asia Pacific are anticipated to create opportunities for the rainscreen cladding market during the forecast period.

Key Players

1. Carea Ltd.

2. Celotex Ltd.

3. Centria International

4. CGL Facades Co.

5. FunderMax

6. Kingspan Group

7. M.F. Murray Companies, Inc.

8. Rockwool International A/S

9. The Dow Chemical Company

10. Trespa International B.V.

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The term cladding signifies to components that are connected to the primary structure of a building to form non-structural, external surfaces. Rainscreen cladding is an outward layer of water-shedding material that is placed on the outside of commercial buildings. The cladding panels are made from aluminum, zinc, stainless steel, and copper. Furthermore, the growing demand in residential and commercial applications for improved weather resistance is expected to drive the market growth.

Rainscreen Cladding Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

