Angiography Devices Market Forecast Report by Future Market Insights Offers Key Insights

Global Angiography Devices Market Viewpoint

Angiography Devices Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Angiography Devices market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Angiography Devices market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Companies profiled in the angiography devices market report are AngioDynamics, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc, Shimadzu Corporation, GE Healthcare (a business of General Electric Company), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Cordis Corporation (Johnson & Johnson Company), and Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

The Angiography Devices Market has been segmented as follows:

Angiography Devices Market, by Product, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Angiography Systems Consumables Catheters Guidewires Balloons Contrast Media Incision Closure Devices Accessories

Angiography Devices Market, by Technology, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 MRI CT X-ray Image intensifiers Flat-panel Digital Detectors Others

Angiography Devices Market, by Application, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Renal Carotid Cerebral Peripheral Aortic Coronary Others

Angiography Devices Market, by End-user, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



Angiography Market Revenue, by Geography (US$ Mn), 2015-2025 North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Spain France Italy Rest of Europe Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



