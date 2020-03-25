Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Extraoral Dental Imaging System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market: Envista Holdings Corporation, PLANMECA OY, ACTEON Group, DENTSPLY Sirona, Carestream Dental, VATECH, Owandy Radiology, DÜRR DENTAL SE, Midmark Corporation, Asahi Roentgen, 3Shape, PreXion

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Segmentation By Product: Panoramic Systems, Panoramic and Cephalometric Systems, 3D CBCT Systems

Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Segmentation By Application: Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers, Dental Academic and Research Institutes

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Overview

1.1 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Product Overview

1.2 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Panoramic Systems

1.2.2 Panoramic and Cephalometric Systems

1.2.3 3D CBCT Systems

1.3 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share Breakdown by End User (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by End User (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Average Selling Price (ASP) by End User (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Extraoral Dental Imaging System Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Extraoral Dental Imaging System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Extraoral Dental Imaging System as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Extraoral Dental Imaging System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System by End User

4.1 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Segment by End User

4.1.1 Dental Hospitals and Clinics

4.1.2 Dental Diagnostic Centers

4.1.3 Dental Academic and Research Institutes

4.2 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales by End User: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Historic Sales by End User (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Extraoral Dental Imaging System Forecasted Sales by End User (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size by End User

4.5.1 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System by End User

4.5.2 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System by End User

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System by End User

4.5.4 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System by End User

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System by End User

5 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Extraoral Dental Imaging System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Extraoral Dental Imaging System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extraoral Dental Imaging System Business

10.1 Envista Holdings Corporation

10.1.1 Envista Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Envista Holdings Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Envista Holdings Corporation Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Envista Holdings Corporation Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.1.5 Envista Holdings Corporation Recent Development

10.2 PLANMECA OY

10.2.1 PLANMECA OY Corporation Information

10.2.2 PLANMECA OY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 PLANMECA OY Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Envista Holdings Corporation Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.2.5 PLANMECA OY Recent Development

10.3 ACTEON Group

10.3.1 ACTEON Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 ACTEON Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 ACTEON Group Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ACTEON Group Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.3.5 ACTEON Group Recent Development

10.4 DENTSPLY Sirona

10.4.1 DENTSPLY Sirona Corporation Information

10.4.2 DENTSPLY Sirona Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 DENTSPLY Sirona Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 DENTSPLY Sirona Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.4.5 DENTSPLY Sirona Recent Development

10.5 Carestream Dental

10.5.1 Carestream Dental Corporation Information

10.5.2 Carestream Dental Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Carestream Dental Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Carestream Dental Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.5.5 Carestream Dental Recent Development

10.6 VATECH

10.6.1 VATECH Corporation Information

10.6.2 VATECH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 VATECH Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 VATECH Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.6.5 VATECH Recent Development

10.7 Owandy Radiology

10.7.1 Owandy Radiology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Owandy Radiology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Owandy Radiology Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Owandy Radiology Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.7.5 Owandy Radiology Recent Development

10.8 DÜRR DENTAL SE

10.8.1 DÜRR DENTAL SE Corporation Information

10.8.2 DÜRR DENTAL SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 DÜRR DENTAL SE Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 DÜRR DENTAL SE Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.8.5 DÜRR DENTAL SE Recent Development

10.9 Midmark Corporation

10.9.1 Midmark Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Midmark Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Midmark Corporation Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Midmark Corporation Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.9.5 Midmark Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Asahi Roentgen

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Asahi Roentgen Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Asahi Roentgen Recent Development

10.11 3Shape

10.11.1 3Shape Corporation Information

10.11.2 3Shape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 3Shape Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 3Shape Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.11.5 3Shape Recent Development

10.12 PreXion

10.12.1 PreXion Corporation Information

10.12.2 PreXion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 PreXion Extraoral Dental Imaging System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 PreXion Extraoral Dental Imaging System Products Offered

10.12.5 PreXion Recent Development

11 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Extraoral Dental Imaging System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

