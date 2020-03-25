Carpooling is the involvement of car journeys so that more than one individual travels in a car, and avoids the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves. The need to reduce urban traffic congestion and demand for cost effective mode of commute with better comfort are the key factors driving the growth of carpooling market. Rising penetration of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and others is projected to drive the carpooling market. Rising need for personal mobility in the wake of rising urbanization and fall in car ownership is likely to drive the demand for carpooling market.

Carpooling Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type (E-Hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility); Business Model (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Consumer (B2C), Peer to Peer (P2P)) and Geography

Government initiatives to minimize the Co2 Reduction is likely to drive the carpooling market. Increasing the user base among millennials and potential generation Z and the development of autonomous vehicles for ride sharing are providing opportunities for the carpooling market. Factors such as resistance from traditional transport services and varying transport policies of different countries might hamper the carpooling market. The profitability and sustainability model are few challenges that might hamper the carpooling market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Carpooling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of Carpooling with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of carpooling with detailed market segmentation by service type, and business model. The global carpooling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the carpooling market and offers key trends and opportunities in carpooling market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The carpooling market is segmented on the basis of service type, and business model. On the basis of service type, market is segmented as E-Hailing, Car Sharing, and Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility. On the basis of business model, market is segmented as business to business (B2B), business to consumer (B2C), and Peer to Peer (P2P).

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global carpooling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global carpooling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

