DevSecOps strengthens security and minimizes the risks by introducing security in the life cycle of application development at an early stage. The demand for DevSecOps is strengthened by increased agility and improved efficiency. The growth of the DevSecOps market in the Asia Pacific is likely to boost during the forecast period, on account of the growing demand for IT and the adoption of cloud technologies in the region. Companies are increasingly adopting various growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their position in the global market.

The DevSecOps market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing need for secure and continuous application delivery, coupled with robust demands among enterprises. Also, increasing focus on security and compliance is further likely to propel the market growth. However, dependency on traditional development processes is a challenging factor for the growth of the DevSecOps market. On the other hand, small and medium enterprises are largely adopting the solution, thereby presenting significant opportunities for the key players during the forecast period.

The “Global DevSecOps Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of DevSecOps market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, industry vertical, and geography. The global DevSecOps market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading DevSecOps market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global DevSecOps market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global DevSecOps market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The DevSecOps market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

