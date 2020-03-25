The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Immunoassay market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Immunoassay market growth, precise estimation of the Immunoassay market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Immunoassay market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

The global immunoassay market is US$ 21,800.0 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 37,987.8 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Growing Incidences of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

Immunoassay is used to measure the concentration of small molecules such as lipids, protein, nucleic acids, etc. in solutions using antigen-antibody reactions. It is majorly used to detect several infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the primary global public health issue. In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) having claimed that more than 32 million HIV people are diagnosed, out of which 770,000 people died. At the end of 2018, around 1.7 million people were reported to be newly infected globally, including 62% of adults and 54% of children. According to the HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million U.S. residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population. According to the European CDC, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018.

These statistics determine an increase in the demand for advanced HIV diagnostics across the globe. Hence, driving the growth of the immunoassay market during the forecast period

Technological Advancements in Immunoassay Devices

Immunoassay is a precise bioanalytical method which measures the presence of analytes extending from small molecules to macromolecules in a solution with the use of an antibody or an antigen as a biorecognition agent. This method has been examined by the various market players to accomplish exceptional precision by the broad discovery in the product design and innovations. Various recent technological developments are marked in the evolution of immunoassay techniques over the past few years. New technologies or products are being refined and improved to provide more comfortable to use devices with incremental improvements in analytical performance. For instance, in April 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the CEDIA mitragynine (Kratom) Assay, the latest drugs of abuse test, which include supporting calibrators and controls. This test is majorly performed for criminal justice and forensic use only. Thus, the innovative steps and technological advancements undertaken by new entrants as well as established market players, improves the quality and efficacy of immunoassay tests and is expected to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key vendors engaged in the Immunoassay market and covered in this report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Siemens

bioMérieux SA

BD

Danaher Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Quidel Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Immunoassay market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Immunoassay market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Strategic Insights

The developments done by the companies in the market have been characterized as organic and inorganic developments. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies and inorganic strategies such as product launches, product approvals, acquistions, collaborations and others. For instance, in September 2016, BD announced the launch of its next generation wireless rapid diagnostic system for detection of influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and group A strep, with new traceability and secure patient health record documentation features and functionality.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Immunoassay market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Immunoassay market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Immunoassay Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

