Some of the important players are:

KIOSK Information Systems (United States),NCR Corporation (United States),SlabbKiosks (United States),Source Technologies (United States),Diebold Nixdorf (United States) ,Embross (Canada),IER SAS (France),Meridian (United States),REDYREF (United States) ,Advantech Co. (Taiwan)

Summary of Interactive Kiosks:

An interactive kiosk is known as a computer station set up in a public space for public use. It is a rather a broad term which is used in different industries in different situations, and a system itself uses different kinds of technology. Interactive kiosks are valuable in various industries, such as the travel and health-care industries, as they allow an easy way to obtain personal information from the users. In some settings, they are been used to print tickets or to access other resources for the users. There are some factors which are creating opportunities in the market like interactive kiosks is gaining large popularity in the market as it facilitates and encourages travel of the population of the physically challenged demographic integration of intelligent personal assistant and technology of knowledge navigator

Global Interactive Kiosks Market Segmentation:

by Type (Bank Kiosks, Self-Service Kiosks, Vending Kiosks), Application (Retail, Healthcare, Banking & Financial Services, Government, Transportation, Hospitality, Entertainment), End User (Retail industry, Travel and tourism, Financial services, Healthcare, Others)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Rise of interactive kiosks for the physically challenged population

Increasing use of customized interactive kiosks

Increasing use of high-resolution displays in interactive kiosks

Market Growth Drivers:

Reduced operational expenses

Increasing interest of customers in self-service interactive kiosks

Enhanced shopping experience of customers with the help of kiosks in the retail industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

1 Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Interactive Kiosks Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

4 Global Interactive Kiosks Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

5 Interactive Kiosks Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Interactive Kiosks Market Analysis by Application

7 Interactive Kiosks Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Interactive Kiosks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Interactive Kiosks Market Forecast (2020-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

