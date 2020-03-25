Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Internet Telephony Market various segments and emerging territory. AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on Internet Telephony market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The Global Internet Telephony Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability.

Some of the important players are:

Gigaset Communications (Germany),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),Polycom, Inc. (United States),Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland),Yealink Inc. (China),Avaya Inc. (United States),Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada),Panasonic Corporation (Japan),NEC Corporation (Japan),Grandstream Networks, Inc. (United States)

Summary of Internet Telephony:

Internet Telephony can be categorized as a subset of IP Telephony, which is the carriage and exchange of information (mainly voice) through usage of internet protocol (IP). When voice traffic is transmitted over the public internet, it is referred to as Internet Telephony. It must be distinguished from voice over IP (VoIP), where voice is transmitted over a private, managed IP network. Internet telephony includes a wide range of communication involving various digital phone systems based on numerous IP addresses. It was developed in order to increase productivity by taking advantage of the internet and various applications attached to it.

Global Internet Telephony Market Segmentation:

by Application (PC to PC Telephony, PC to Phone Telephony, Phone to Phone Telephony), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defence, Retail, Others), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increased Use of Mobile Unified Communication

OTT applications like Skype, Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Google Voice are taking part in the international voice and SMS market.

Technological Advancements such as Cloud-based PBX and UC, WebRTC

Market Growth Drivers:

High penetration of smartphones and the rapid proliferation of the internet has given rise to a strong interest in carrying telephony over the internet. Also, a rise in disposable income, the growing dependence of enterprises on web-based solutions and services are the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Decreased Call Charges and Cheap Data Cost

Secure, Reliable, and Consistent Communications Services with Mobility

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

