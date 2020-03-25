The report aims to provide an overview of Statistical Analytics Market with detailed market segmentation by bike type, sharing system, and geography. The global bike-sharing service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bike-sharing service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Statistical Analytics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players: Alteryx, IBM Corporation, Lumina Decision Systems, Oracle Corporation, Plug and Score, Qlik Software, SAP SE, SAS, StataCorp LLC, Tibco Software

The statistical analytics software SPSS developed by IBM corporation is one of the well-known statistical analytical tools that assist users in finding new relation in the data and predicting what will happen next. Software called SAS Business Intelligence developed by SAS institute permits the user to share and create interactive reports and also informs the user if something goes wrong. Statistical analytics service that provides users with decision-making ability and resolves different business challenges by delivering improved statistical models without requiring them to recognize the complexity of statistics will help to grow the market in the upcoming forecast period.

Statistical analytics tools assist the organization in gaining the competitive benefit, as it delivers a better understanding of the business, provides an in-depth insight of customers buying behavior, enhances companies’ product and business, and facilitates market innovation. The increasing competition between industries and the growing demand for improved customer satisfaction are the key drivers of the statistical analytics market. However, the statistical analytics tools are expensive; organizations in the region are investing hugely in statistical analytical tools to enhance business efficiency and productivity, which is helping to boost the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Statistical Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Statistical Analytics market in these regions.

