Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019-2028

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Viewpoint

Decorated with a team of 300+ analysts, Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Report serves each and every requirement of the clients while preparing market reports. With digital intelligence solutions, we offer actionable insights to our customers that help them in overcoming market challenges. Our dedicated team of professionals perform an extensive survey for gathering accurate information associated with the market.

Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Automotive Electronic Power Steering market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Automotive Electronic Power Steering market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market: Dynamics

Technological advancements are forecasted to be at the forefront of the world automotive EPS market. Several companies are making their individual contribution toward the growth of technology in the market. For instance, the SPIDAN power steering system developed by GKN PLC uses remanufactured replacement components to ensure the preservation of natural resources. It also helps in decreasing carbon dioxide emission and fuel consumption. Moreover, it boasts of intelligent energy management. Another instance could be Hitachi Automotive Systems Co. Ltd. and Nissan collaborating to develop a new electro-hydraulic power steering system.

The rapid rise in vehicle-owning households and worldwide population are projected to play a significant role in the substantial increase in automotive vehicle production. Today, the EPS systems market is said to have surpassed the traditional hydraulic steering in less than two decades. Advantages such as lower fuel consumption, high durability, improved response at different speeds, low maintenance, and lower weight coupled with simple architecture could fuel the adoption of EPS over hydraulic systems. This, in turn, could fuel the demand in the world automotive EPS market.

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Segmentation

According to the researchers authoring the report, the international automotive EPS market could be split up into four chief products, viz. hydraulic (H)-EPS, column-assist (C)-EPS, pinion-assist (P)-EPS, and rack-assist (R)-EPS. Amongst these, H-EPS is anticipated to secure a leading share of 31.2% in the market by the end of 2022. The H-EPS market could expand at an annual US$0.4 bn absolute growth, which is prophesied to be larger than any other product.

The international automotive EPS market is also predicted to be classified into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, luxury passenger cars, premium passenger cars, mid-sized passenger cars, and compact passenger cars, as per vehicle type segmentation.

In terms of regional segmentation, the international automotive EPS market could be divided into six key geographies, i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Automotive Electronic Power Steering Market: Competition

In all, the report on the worldwide automotive EPS market studies 10 industry players, viz. JTEKT, Bosh, Nexteer, NSK, Mando Corporation, KSR International Company, Showa, ThyssenKrupp Presta, Hitachi Automotive, and Sona Koyo. Readers are also provided with a detailed company share analysis followed by SWOT analysis and company overview of each player studied. Furthermore, for each company analyzed in the report, the analysts offer a study of their important developments, sales data and key financials by type of product, and a list of their products.

The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Automotive Electronic Power Steering market report.