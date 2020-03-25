

Skin Care Products Market Overview:

The Global Skin Care Products Market is expected to reach USD 20.3.64 billion by 2025, from USD 143.52 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Skin Care Products Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” in his database. Skin care products are the products used for skin nourishment or for the protection. Skin care products include the face cream like skin brightening, anti-ageing and sun protection. The body lotion includes the mass body care and premium body care products. The demand for the these product are increasing around the globe due to awareness regarding beauty, increasing disposable income in developing countries and various other factor driving it.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Johnson & Johnson, Avon Products Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Procter & Gamble, Revlon Incorporation, Gillette, Pantene, Nivea, Neutrogena, Head & Shoulders, Clinique, Garnier, Maybelline, Chanel, Estee Lauder, Clarins, Lancome, Schwarzkopf, Mac, Palmolive, L’occitane, Sulwhasoo, The Body Shop

By Product Type

Face Cream (Skin Brightening, Anti-Ageing, Sun Protection)

Body Lotion (Mass Body Care, Premium Body Care)

Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over subsequent two years, including an in-depth report analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The research provides Skin Care Products Market dynamics, including business growth drivers, potential opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges and other market current trends.

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2025

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

According to cosmetic business report the personal care sales reached to USD 23.68 billion in 2017 from USD 21.74 billion in 2016, counting increase sales in Poland, Croatia, Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Belarus, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Slovenia, Macedonia and Georgia countries. The above factor shows that the demands for personal care products are increasing which will drive the demand for skin care products.



Market Drivers:

Demand for naturals products

Increase in disposable income

Growth of E-commerce trading or online shopping

Market Restraint:

Stringent government regulations

Pseudo products

Some major points addressed in this Skin Care Products Market report:

A global vision of the Skin Care ProductsMarket which helps to recover essential data.

The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, SWOT analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included.

These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends.

The report of Skin Care ProductsMarket studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

