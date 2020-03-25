Urinary Catheters Market Impact of drivers, Market challenges and Forecast untill 2025 – Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products
According to new study titled ‘Urinary Catheters Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application, Gender and End User, the global urinary catheters market was valued at US$ 2,526.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,811.0 Mn by 2025.
The global urinary catheters market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of product is segmented into Foley catheters, condom catheters and intermittent catheters. The intermittent catheters is expected to dominate the urinary catheters market owing to the high efficiency and reduced risk of infections as well as affordability. On the other hand, Foley catheters and external condom catheters are expected to grow with a moderate CAGR owing to the high risk of infection and other complications associated with them.
The key players operating in the field of urinary catheters worldwide include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Cure Medical LLC, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Bactiguard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, and Hollister, Inc. among others.
The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global urinary catheters market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The rising number of urinary incontinence and increasing number of benign prostate hyperplasia is expected to increase the demand for urinary catheters over the forecast period. However, the high risk associated to catheter associated urinary tract infection is expected to restrict the market growth.
The report segments the global urinary catheters market as follows:Global Urinary catheters Market – By Product
Foley
Condom
Intermittent
Global Urinary catheters Market – By Application
Spinal Cord Injury
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Dysfunction
Benign Prostate Hyperplasia
Global Urinary catheters Market – By Gender
Male
Female
Global Urinary catheters Market – By End User
Long-Term Care Facilities
Hospitals
Others
Global Urinary catheters Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
South America (SAM)
Brazil
