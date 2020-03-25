According to new study titled ‘Urinary Catheters Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application, Gender and End User, the global urinary catheters market was valued at US$ 2,526.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,811.0 Mn by 2025.

The global urinary catheters market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of product is segmented into Foley catheters, condom catheters and intermittent catheters. The intermittent catheters is expected to dominate the urinary catheters market owing to the high efficiency and reduced risk of infections as well as affordability. On the other hand, Foley catheters and external condom catheters are expected to grow with a moderate CAGR owing to the high risk of infection and other complications associated with them.