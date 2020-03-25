According to new study titled ‘Medical Robots Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application and End User, the global medical robots market was valued at US$ 5,740.8Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 28,776.6Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical robots market and the factors driving the market along with the restraints that are impacting its growth.

Key industry players operating in the field of medical robots across the globe include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Hocoma AG, Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc. (Auris Surgical robotics), Accuray Incorporated, Omnicell Inc., Arxium, EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Kirby Lester, LLC among others.

The report includes the driving factors such as increasing training programs for robotic surgeries, rise in the developments for medical robots in Asia, rise in the number of surgical procedures. The restraint for the market is evaluated as the high cost of the surgical procedures and installation. The opportunities for the market are evolution of nanorobots in cancer treatment and increased preferences of patient for robotic surgeries. Similarly, the trend that are expected to drive the growth of the market in coming future are development of microbots and development of therapeutic robots.

The report segments the global medical robots market as follows:

Global Medical Robots Market – By Product

Surgical Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

Hospital & Pharmacy Robots

Others

Global Medical Robots Market – By Application

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Orthopedics

Gynecology

Urology

Cardiology

Others

Global Medical Robots Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Digital pathology Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

