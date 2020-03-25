According to new study titled ‘Wearable Medical Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Device Type and Application, the global wearable medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 23,310.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,231.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global wearable medical devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
The market for wearable medical devices is expected to grow due to the rising geriatric population, increase in the prevalanece of various chronic illnesses and the growth in awareness regarding fitness. In addition, rising concerns regarding home healthcare is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the wearable medical devices market in the coming years.
Some of the prominent players operating in wearable medical devices market are Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation, Apple Inc., HUAWEI Technologies Co., Polar Electro, Omron Corporation, Activinsights Ltd., and VitalConnect.
The report segments the global wearable medical devices market as follows:
Global Wearable medical devices Market – By Device Type
Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
Glucose Monitoring Devices
Sleep Monitoring Devices
Other Devices
Therapeutic Devices
Pain Management Devices
Rehabilitation Devices
Respiratory Therapy Devices
Insulin Pumps
Global Wearable medical devices Market – By Application
Remote Patient Monitoring
Sports & Fitness
Home Healthcare
Global Wearable medical devices Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
