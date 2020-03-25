According to new study titled ‘Wearable Medical Devices Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Device Type and Application, the global wearable medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 23,310.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 6,231.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global wearable medical devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for wearable medical devices is expected to grow due to the rising geriatric population, increase in the prevalanece of various chronic illnesses and the growth in awareness regarding fitness. In addition, rising concerns regarding home healthcare is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the wearable medical devices market in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in wearable medical devices market are Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Corporation, Apple Inc., HUAWEI Technologies Co., Polar Electro, Omron Corporation, Activinsights Ltd., and VitalConnect.

The report segments the global wearable medical devices market as follows:

Global Wearable medical devices Market – By Device Type

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Other Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Pain Management Devices

Rehabilitation Devices

Respiratory Therapy Devices

Insulin Pumps

Global Wearable medical devices Market – By Application

Remote Patient Monitoring

Sports & Fitness

Home Healthcare

Global Wearable medical devices Market – By Geography

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

