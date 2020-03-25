According to new study titled ‘Structural Heart Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Procedure and End User, the global structural heart market was valued at US$ 6,406.3 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 13,850.2Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global structural heart market and the factors driving the market along with the restraints that are impacting its growth.

The report includes the driving factors such as innovative structural heart services, clinical trials, rise in the number of cardiovascular procedure and corresponding training programs and changing lifestyle increasing disease burden. The growth opportunities in the emerging market is likely to open up additional opportunities for the market growth in coming near future. Similarly, the trend that is expected to drive the growth of the market in coming future is technological advancement.

Key industry players operating in the field of structural heart across the globe include Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Ins, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova Plc, Lepu Medical, Braile Biomedica, Labcor Laboratorios Ltda, Aran biomedical Teornta among others.

The report segments the global structural heart market as follows:

Global Structural Heart Market – By Product

Occluders

Annuloplasty Rings

Heart Valve Balloons

Others

Global Structural Heart Market – By Procedure

Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Mitral Repair

Left Atrial Appendage Closure

Global Structural Heart Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

Global Structural Heart Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

