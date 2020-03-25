According to new study titled ‘Structural Heart Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Procedure and End User, the global structural heart market was valued at US$ 6,406.3 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 13,850.2Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global structural heart market and the factors driving the market along with the restraints that are impacting its growth.
The report includes the driving factors such as innovative structural heart services, clinical trials, rise in the number of cardiovascular procedure and corresponding training programs and changing lifestyle increasing disease burden. The growth opportunities in the emerging market is likely to open up additional opportunities for the market growth in coming near future. Similarly, the trend that is expected to drive the growth of the market in coming future is technological advancement.
Key industry players operating in the field of structural heart across the globe include Abbott, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CryoLife Ins, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, LivaNova Plc, Lepu Medical, Braile Biomedica, Labcor Laboratorios Ltda, Aran biomedical Teornta among others.
The report segments the global structural heart market as follows:
Global Structural Heart Market – By Product
Occluders
Annuloplasty Rings
Heart Valve Balloons
Others
Global Structural Heart Market – By Procedure
Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement
Mitral Repair
Left Atrial Appendage Closure
Global Structural Heart Market – By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Cardiac Centers
Global Structural Heart Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
