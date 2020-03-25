Autonomous Car Market Forecast and Growth 2019-2027

The Autonomous Car market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Autonomous Car market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Autonomous Car market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

This Autonomous Car market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Market: Segmentation

The autonomous car market has been segmented on the basis of level of automation and geography. Based on level of automation, the market has been further classified into Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5. In Level 1 autonomous cars, the driver is in full control of the vehicle. Intelligent features add a layer of comfort and safety like cruise control mode. ÃÂ Such type of autonomous cars require human driver to carry on all critical functions and monitor driving environment.

Cars with Level 2 automation provide additional automation compared to Level 1 cars. Automation of at least two control functions are provided in such vehicles; for example, automated lane changing. The driver is still required to monitor driving environment and be ready to take control of the vehicle at a short notice. In Level 3 autonomous cars, the driver can transfer the control of safety critical functions to car in certain weather or traffic conditions. The driver is not required to monitor the driving environment, but can be asked by the car to take control. The Level 4 autonomous cars do not require human inputs to drive. The car can maneuver itself in a variety of situations. ÃÂ In Level 5 autonomous cars, the driver does not need to be present in the car.

Geographically, the report classifies the global autonomous car market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of units. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, Japan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Argentina.

Global Autonomous Car Market: Competitive Outlook

The report also includes competitive landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global autonomous car market based on their projected volume share, and business profiling of major players. The Competition Matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to companyÃ¢â¬â¢s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to companyÃ¢â¬â¢s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and R&D Investments. The key players profiled in the global autonomous car market include Audi AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., Tesla Motors, The Volvo Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc. and Waymo LLC.

The global autonomous car market is segmented as below:

Global Autonomous Car Market, By Level of Automation

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Global Autonomous Car Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Singapore Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



All the players running in the global Autonomous Car market are elaborated thoroughly in the Autonomous Car market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Autonomous Car market players.

