Surveillance can be defined as monitoring the behavior, or any other information which has been changed for the purpose of influencing, managing and protecting people. Surveillance include monitoring by means of electronic equipment such as CCTV, or electronic transmission of information such as phone calls.

Increasing number of crimes, thereby bolstering the demand for a better surveillance system, is one of the major driver for the growth in the market, whereas lack of awareness can act as restraining factor in the market. Evolution of IoT technology and IP-based surveillance systems will bolster the demand for surveillance systems in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Surveillance Systems Market:

Sony Electronics, Dahna Technology, Axis Communication, Hikvision Digital Technology, Surveon Technology Inc., Merit LILIN ENT CO. Ltd., EverFocus Electronic Corporation, Pelco, Dyna Color, ITX Security Co. Ltd.

The Global Surveillance Systems Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Hardware

Software

Services

Others

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Residential

Government

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Surveillance Systems market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Surveillance Systems market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

