The polysulfide rubber market is driven by the increase in investment in modernization of the framework in developed economies. Rise in technological advancement is also fueling the polysulfide rubber market. However, increase in prices of chemicals and raw materials used in the manufacture of polysulfide rubber is a key challenge faced by the global market.

An American chemist, Joseph Cecil Patrick discovered Polysulfide rubber in 1926 while he was attempting to get ethylene glycol for use as an antifreeze agent. This rubber was marketed under the trade name Thiokol. It is very soft, stretchy and long lasting and good for making molds with simple and fine detail. The Polysulfide rubber is not characterized by sulfur hence they are popular for casting wax and gypsum plasters. Polysulfide Rubber offers high resistance to swelling in solvents, oils and fuels and sunlight along with offering gas and moisture impermeability and remains stable during storage.

The Polysulfide rubber industry is driven by the surge in investment and modernization of the framework in developed economies. Growth in technological advancements is also driving the growth of Polysulfide rubber (PSR) market. The increase in price of chemicals and raw materials used in formation of polysulfide rubber is a restraining factor. Polysulfide rubber market trends have led to several local vendors are supplying application merchandise for all end-users. Polysulfide rubber is used in various types such as washers, gaskets, oil and gas hoses, diaphragms and other rubber products. However, with respect to solvent combinations in various coatings, paints and ink are the major consumers of PSR.

Polysulfide rubber industry can be segmented on the basis of application, form and region. Based on Polysulfide rubber industry application can be segmented into packaging, marine, aircrafts, insulated glass, construction and many others. The above industries use PSR as a sealant and as an adhesive in solid fuel of rocket. On the basis of form, PSR is segmented as solid form and liquid form. In liquid form, it is 100% polymers, pure and unaffected with use of solvents or diluents. In terms of region, the Polysulfide rubber industry is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is leading country in demand of the PSR and in terms of consumption, US is the leader. Europe is the second most country in demand of PSR due to high demand for the rubber in paints and coatings in the automotive industry. Asia Pacific region is growing in demand for PSR due to its development in construction and growing investment in infrastructure management. This phenomena can be seen in countries of India, China and Japan. Similarly the demand for PSR is increasing in Latin America due to the fast growth in construction industry in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

Key players operating in the global polysulfide rubber market include AkzoNobel, China Haohua Chemical, Toray, Kazan Synthetic Rubber Plant, Smooth-On, Inc., Lanxess, and JRICI and many others.

