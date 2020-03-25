Halal Cosmetics Market Overview:

Global Halal Cosmetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 30.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 93.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “ Halal Cosmetics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″ in his database. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of expansions and innovation strategy adopted by the market players.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Inika, Saaf Skincare, TALENT COSMETICS, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd, Tuesday in Love, OnePure LLC, Sampure Minerals, Wardah Cosmetics, MARTHA TILAAR GROUP, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, PT Paragon Technology & Innovation, Liasari and SirehEmas Marketing Sdn Bhd.

By Product Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrance),

By Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, Beauty Care),

By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Halal cosmetics can be simplified as the cosmetic products which have been manufactured under the islamic law and only consist of the ingredients that are permissible under the specified law. These cosmetics are produced in a particular way that involves the usage of only the pristine ingredients and methods, without testing them on animals.

Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over subsequent two years, including an in-depth report analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The research provides Halal Cosmetics Market dynamics, including business growth drivers, potential opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges and other market current trends.

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026



Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of muslim population globally resulting in increased demand for the product

Rising levels of innovations and advancements undergoing in the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of guidelines specified by the authorities of different regions for the certification of halal marketing; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Iba Halal Care announced that they had raised USD 3 million in Series-A funding from Addvantis Enterprises. This funding expansion will help the company dwelve into advanced product categories and help in expanding their market reach.

In September 2018, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd. announced the launch of “SERI” in Malaysia, the company’s advanced skincare R&D center. This center will help establish consumer specific products and provide the latest technological advancements regarding the products in the region.

Reasons to choose this report:

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape. Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others. Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales. Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments. Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends. Emerging key segments and regions Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods. Porter’s five force analysis of the market, highlighting the efficiency of purchasers and sellers to develop efficient growth strategies. The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Halal CosmeticsMarket on global and regional level.



