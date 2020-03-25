Worldwide Analysis on Caps and Closures Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2029

The global Caps and Closures market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Caps and Closures market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Caps and Closures market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Caps and Closures market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Caps and Closures market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Caps and Closures market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Caps and Closures market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This report helps distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to formulate strategies based on understanding of the trends in this market.
Plastic screws dominate the closure type in beverages since they are widely used in dressings, condiments, and soft and alcoholic drinks. In the beverage segment, caps and closures are mostly used in alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine as compared to non-alcoholic beverages which include bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. Increasing demand for bottled water due to rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to propel the demand for caps and closures used in the bottled water market
The leading players in the caps and closures for food and beverages market include Silgan Holdings Inc, Bericap, Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. and Closure Systems International (CSI).
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Product Type
Product types covered under this research study are:
- Food caps and closures
- Beverages caps and closures
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Food Closures Type
Product types covered under this research study are
- Peel-off foils
- Easy-open can ends
- Metal lug closures
- Plastic screw closures
- Others
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Beverage Closures Type
- Plastic screw closures
- Metal crowns
- Metal screw closures
- Corks
- Others
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Application
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Non Alcoholic Beverages
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Alcoholic Beverages type
- Beer
- Wine
- Others
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Non Alcoholic Beverages type
- Bottled water
- Carbonated soft drinks
- Others
Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
What insights readers can gather from the Caps and Closures market report?
- A critical study of the Caps and Closures market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Caps and Closures market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Caps and Closures landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Caps and Closures market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Caps and Closures market share and why?
- What strategies are the Caps and Closures market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Caps and Closures market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Caps and Closures market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Caps and Closures market by the end of 2029?
