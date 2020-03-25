Worldwide Analysis on Caps and Closures Market Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2029

The global Caps and Closures market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Caps and Closures market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Caps and Closures market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Caps and Closures market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Caps and Closures market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Caps and Closures market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Caps and Closures market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. This report helps distributors, suppliers and manufacturers to formulate strategies based on understanding of the trends in this market.

Plastic screws dominate the closure type in beverages since they are widely used in dressings, condiments, and soft and alcoholic drinks. In the beverage segment, caps and closures are mostly used in alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine as compared to non-alcoholic beverages which include bottled water and carbonated soft drinks. Increasing demand for bottled water due to rising health consciousness among consumers is expected to propel the demand for caps and closures used in the bottled water market

The leading players in the caps and closures for food and beverages market include Silgan Holdings Inc, Bericap, Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics, Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd. and Closure Systems International (CSI).

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Product Type

Product types covered under this research study are:

Food caps and closures

Beverages caps and closures

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Food Closures Type

Product types covered under this research study are

Peel-off foils

Easy-open can ends

Metal lug closures

Plastic screw closures

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Beverage Closures Type

Plastic screw closures

Metal crowns

Metal screw closures

Corks

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Application

Alcoholic Beverages

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Alcoholic Beverages type

Beer

Wine

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Non Alcoholic Beverages type

Bottled water

Carbonated soft drinks

Others

Global Caps and Closures Market for Food and Beverages Industry by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

