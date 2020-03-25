MARKET INTRODUCTION

Big data platform is a kind of IT solution that integrates the features and capabilities of several big data application and utilities within a single solution. Switch from analog to digital technologies and massive growth of data are some key aspects that will drive the big data platform market. Increasing number of organizations harnessing the advantages of big data is likely to provide new opportunities for the big data platform market. Traditional architecture and infrastructure might me few challenges for the big data platform market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1010data, Inc.,Cloudera, Inc.,IBM,Microsoft Corporation,Oracle Corporation,Pivotal Software, Inc.,SAP SE,Sisense,Teradata Corporation,Vertica Systems

What is the Dynamics of Big Data Platform Market?

The analytics solutions have increased several traction among various corporates due to the tremendously increasing data. Hence, the adoption of big data analytics solutions by various organizations across numerous industries worldwide is one of the major factors for the growth of the big data platform market. Also, increase in number of mobile devices and apps is likely to drive the big data platform market. Government rules and regulations and lack of awareness of the benefits of big data solutions and services are likely to hamper the growth of big data platform market.

What is the SCOPE of Big Data Platform Market?

The “Global Big Data Platform market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of big data platform with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of big data platform with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment, and end-user. The global big data platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the big data platform market and offers key trends and opportunities in technology market.

What is the Big Data Platform Market Segmentation?

The big data platform market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, and end-user. On the basis of offering, market is segmented as solution, and service. On the basis of deployment, market is segmented as on-premises, and cloud. On the basis of end-user, market is segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Big Data Platform Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global big data platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global big data platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

