Industrial Gases Market Size, Share, Top Region, Key Players, Application,Status and Forecast 2026

The global Industrial Gases market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029.

The Industrial Gases market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

market taxonomy and market definition); and a market viewpoint (featuring the global market opportunity analysis and an analysis of the macro-economic and forecast factors – more specifically global industry value addition and global GDP growth outlook). The next section presents the global industrial gases market historical analysis for 2012 – 2016 and forecast for 2017 – 2025. In this section, we have covered the global market dynamics (drivers, challenges, opportunities) and the global industrial gases market value chain. The next few sections feature the global market value and volume analysis by gas type, application, and region.

This is followed by the regional forecasts of the industrial gases market where we provide information on the historical and current market size, a regional competition intensity mapping by major companies, and key regional trends and developments. Towards the end of the report, we highlight the exhaustive research methodology that we have adopted to derive the volume projections and revenue estimations of the global industrial gases market.

Research Methodology

In order to arrive at the eight year forecast of the global industrial gases market, we have deployed our proven and tested research methodology that comprises detailed market profiling (where we leverage in-depth secondary research to ascertain the overall global market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc.); formulation of a discussion guide and creation of a list of respondents (manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and industry experts) for extensive primary research; data collection and validation using the triangulation method wherein primary and secondary research data along with Persistence Market Research analysis contribute to the final data; and finally data analysis and scrutiny using advanced company tools to obtain pertinent qualitative and quantitative insights into the global industrial gases market.

Market Taxonomy

By Gas Type

Oxygen

Nitrogen

Helium

Acetylene

Argon

Hydrogen

Carbon Dioxide

By Application

Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication

Healthcare

Automotive & Aerospace

Electronics

Energy, Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pulp & Paper

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Other Industrial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

