Industrial Microbiology Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded During 2019-2027

In this Industrial Microbiology market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
segmented as follows:
- Equipment and Systems
- Reaction Consumables
- Laboratory Supplies
Reaction consumables product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 62.2% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2026.
On the basis of test type, the market is segmented as follows:
- Sterility Testing
- Microbial Limit Testing
- Bio-Burden Testing
- Water and Environment Testing
- Others
Sterility test type segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Personal Care Products
- Agriculture and Environment
- Others
On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- North Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
North America industrial microbiology market is estimated to account for 27.3% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global industrial microbiology market over the forecast period. Europe industrial microbiology market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.
Some key market participants included in FMI’s global industrial microbiology market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Asiagel Corporation, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux SA, Novamed., QIAGEN, Sartorius AG, 3M and Danaher Corporation
The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Industrial Microbiology market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Industrial Microbiology market report.