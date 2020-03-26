Premium Market Insights reports titled “Algae Products Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Algae Products market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Algae are base of the aquatic food chain and major supplement of food and energy in the modern food industry. Marine algae are a rich source of minerals, vitamins, and proteins and hence also considered as superfoods. Spirulina is an example of algae widely used as food and nutritional supplement in human and animals. They are known to boost the immune system, lowering cholesterol, and improving memory. Algae are rich in antioxidants and carotenoids and hence are extremely useful in pharmaceutical and cosmetics. Chlorella is known to treat ulcers and prevent constipation. Algae are manufactured into powder, tablets, and liquids. In addition, algae can have high biofuel yields and are being researched to replace fossil fuel.

The global algae products market is segmented on the basis of source, type, form, and application. The market by source, is segmented as brown algae, blue-green algae, red algae, green algae, and others. Based on type, the market is segmented as lipids, carrageenan, carotenoids, alginate, algal protein, and others. By form, the market is segmented as solid and liquid. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food & beverages, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, personal care products, feed, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

1.Algatechnologies Ltd.

2. BASF SE

3. Cargill, Incorporated.

4. Corbion nv

5. CP Kelco (J. M. Huber- Corporation)

6. Cyanotech Corporation.

7. DSM Nutritional Products AG

8. E. I. D. Parry Limited

9. Ingredion Incorporated

10. Kerry Inc.

The insights also cover the production, value, market share, and growth rate of these top manufacturers and investigate the competitive landscapes for a better understanding of the market scenario. The report is intended to help the readers develop a practical and intelligent approach to market dynamics and exploit opportunities accordingly.

