Optically Variable Pigments (OVPs) can be used to create striking color shifting effects when incorporated into a wide range of inks, paint, molding or coating processes for decorative markets in segments like the automobile, plastic & textile industries.

Optically Variable Pigments (OVPs) can be used to create striking color shifting effects when incorporated into a wide range of inks, paint, molding or coating processes for decorative markets in segments like the automobile, plastic & textile industries. When applied over a surface, these change color when the viewing angle changes. Since the color shift property of these pigments is not reproducible by photocopying machines, OVPs find major applications in the printing of banknotes, cheques, security documents, etc for anti-counterfeiting purposes. Other markets like cosmetic, textile & decorative printing are also looking for new color effects to enhance public attention which will, in turn, enhance their market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Smarol (China), Huizhou Foryou (China), Viavi Solutions (United States), FX Pigments (India), Dimacolor Industry Co. Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Emperor Pigment Co., Ltd (China), Kobo Products, Inc. (United States) and Kolorjet Chemicals (India).

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Special Color Effects from Decorative Markets

High Demand for Paint Applications for Automotive, Mobile Phones, Etc.

Opportunities

High Importance Given To Packaging Aesthetics Likely To Increase Demand

Demand Likely To Increase For Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging

The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Optical Variable Pigments Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Inorganic, Organic), Application (Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging, Printing Inks, Coatings, Resin, Nail Gel, Plastic, Silicone, Security, Others), Colors Available (Red/Green, Golden/Silver, Yellow/Silver, Red/Golden, Others), Raw Materials (Aluminium, Mica/Oxides, Magnesium fluoride, Iron (III) oxide, Others), Form (Powder, Liquid, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Optical Variable Pigments Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Optical Variable Pigments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Optical Variable Pigments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Optical Variable Pigments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Optical Variable Pigments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Optical Variable Pigments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Optical Variable Pigments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Global Optical Variable Pigments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

