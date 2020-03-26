Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Pea Protein Isolate Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Pea Protein Isolate Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Pea Protein Isolate. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Roquette Frères (France), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd. (China), Bulk Nutrients (Australia), Nzprotein (New Zealand), Emsland Group (Germany), Biotics Research Corporation (United States) and Cargill Corporation (United States).

Pea protein is made by grinding dried peas into a fine powder. Pea protein isolate is derived from yellow peas that have been using a cold-water filtration method to reduce or remove much of the added starch and fiber content that is naturally-occurring within the pea. This isolate is rich in Leucine, Arginine, Glutamine, and all remaining branch chain and essential amino acids. It is a perfect protein powder for vegan people. It is considered one of the best protein sources for vegans and vegetarians due to its balanced amino acid spread and high protein concentration.

Market Trend

Increased Demand for Health Supplements

Market Drivers

Increased Vegan Population around the Globe

Health Benefits of the Pea Protein

Opportunities

Growing E-commerce Industry Worldwide

Increasing Awareness Among People about Healthy Lifestyle

Restraints

Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices

Challenges

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

The Global Pea Protein Isolate is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (High Purity Pea Protein Isolate(?85%), Medium Purity Pea Protein Isolate(80%-85%), Low Purity Pea Protein Isolate(<80%)), Application (Sports Nutrition Food, Energy Drinks, Health Food, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), Form (Liquid, Powder)

Top Players in the Market are: Roquette Frères (France), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Yantai Shuangta Food Co., Ltd. (China), Bulk Nutrients (Australia), Nzprotein (New Zealand), Emsland Group (Germany), Biotics Research Corporation (United States) and Cargill Corporation (United States)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Pea Protein Isolate Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Pea Protein Isolate market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Pea Protein Isolate Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Pea Protein Isolate

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Pea Protein Isolate Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Pea Protein Isolate market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Pea Protein Isolate Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Pea Protein Isolate Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

