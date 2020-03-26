Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2025

The global Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

segmented as given below:

Global Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market, by Drug Class, 2013-2023 (US$ Mn)

Corticosteroids Fluticasone Budesonide Beclomethasone Flunisolide Others (mometasone, ciclesonide etc.)

Bronchodilators Albuterol Epinephrine Others

Antihistamines

Combinations Salmeterol/Fluticasone Formoterol/Budesonide Azelastine/Benzalkonium Chloride Others

Decongestant Sprays Phenylephrine hydrochloride Oxymetazoline hydrochloride



Asthma

COPD

Allergic Rhinitis

Other Respiratory Disorders

Global Inhalation and Nasal Spray Generic Drugs Market, by Geography, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan Australia India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and North Africa Saudi Arabia Egypt United Arab Emirates Rest of MENA

Rest of the World (RoW)

