Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2025

Global “Intelligent Virtual Assistant ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

The global "Intelligent Virtual Assistant " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation:

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis, by Technology

  • Text-to-Speech Recognition
  • Speech Recognition
    • Speech Recognition Systems
      • Speaker Dependent Systems
        • Discrete Speech Recognition
        • Continuous Speech Recognition
      • Speaker Independent Systems
        • Discrete Speech Recognition
        • Continuous Speech Recognition
    • Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis, by Application

  • Websites
  • Contact Centers
  • Messenger Bots

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Analysis, by End-user

  • Individual Users
  • Small and Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

In addition, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the intelligent virtual assistant market with respect to the following geographical segments:

  • North America
    • The U.S.
    • Canada
    • Rest of North America
  • Europe
    • The U.K.
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Japan
    • China
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)
    • The UAE
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa
    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America

