This Automotive Control Panel Market research report provides valuable and actionable market insights that proves to be important when it is about creating sustainable and profitable business strategies. The geographical scope of the products is also conducted carefully in the report for the chief global areas which helps characterize strategies for the product distribution in those areas. This Automotive Control Panel report also helps in the measurement and optimization of each step in the lifecycle of the industrial process that mainly includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Each of these factors is again researched intensely for enhanced and actionable market insight.

Global Automotive Control Panel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 87.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 165.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.31% forecast to 2026. Increasing demand for the application- based technologies is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Automotive Control Panel Market

In November 2018, Bosch announced the launch of their new automotive system ICs which is designed to meet the requirement in vehicle system which is integrated on single silicon chip. This new chip in electric vehicles will shut off automatically during any accident to ensure the safety of the driver and passenger.

In June 2018, Harman International announced the launch of their new 5G- ready multiband conformal antennas which combine multiple antennas in one module. This antenna are designed so that they can accommodate with variety of modern radio services, including LTE, GNSS, V2X, WiFi, Bluetooth, RKE and Electronic toll collection (ETC).

Key Players: Global Automotive Control Panel Market

Delphi Technologies,

Valeo,

Toyota Boshoku America,

Calsonic Kansei Corporation,

Johnson Controls,

Hyundai MOBIS,

Faurecia,

Continental,

Ford Motor Company,

Groupe PSA,

Groupe Renault,

Lear Corporation,

Magna International,

Navistar Inc,

Volvo Group,

Ford Motor Company Asia Pacific,

Renault UK,

Calsonic Kansei North America, Inc.,

Tata Motors

Market Drivers: Global Automotive Control Panel Market

Increasing demand for the electric vehicle is driving the growth of this market

Growing demand for cabin comfort & convenience features is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraint: Global Automotive Control Panel Market

Recycling of plastic components used for the interior in automotive industry is the major factor restraining the growth.

Segmentation: Global Automotive Control Panel Market

By Component

Rotary, Roof Control

Roof Light

Touch Pad

Smart Roof

Electric Window

Locking Functions

Side Mirror

Door Light

Driving Monitoring Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

By Control Panel Type

Manual

Touch Screen

Push Button

By Product

Plastic

Metals

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

