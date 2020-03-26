The Cyclohexanol Market 2020 world Industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, associate degreed forecast 2020-2025 report offers an in-depth analysis of the Cyclohexanol Market. It presents phase, price structure, and totally different growth drivers of the Cyclohexanol Market and explains the most important key parts of the market. To boot, the report highlights important players within the world Cyclohexanol Market in conjunction with their investment within the market to assess their growth throughout the calculable time.
The Global Cyclohexanol market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. Cyclohexanol is the organic compound with the formula HOCH(CH2)5. The molecule is related to cyclohexane ring by replacement of one hydrogen atom by a hydroxyl group. This compound exists as a deliquescent colorless solid with a camphor-like odor, which, when very pure, melts near room temperature. Billions of kilograms are produced annually, mainly as a precursor to nylon.
Following are the Top Manufacturers of Cyclohexanol Market:
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Ostchem
- Domo Chemicals
- Fibrant
- Shreeji Chemical
- Jigchem Universal
- Innova Corporate (India)
- Arihant Chemicals
Cyclohexanol is a versatile high-boiling solvent (used as a solvent for paints, varnishes, and coatings to improve fluidity, improve smoothness, and prevent film spray); water-soluble latex stabilizer; synthetic raw materials (production) Adipic acid and caprolactam, monomeric monomers for polymerization, plasticizers, resin stabilizers such as PVC); raw materials for insecticides and herbicides; petroleum processing aids; rubber additives; pharmaceuticals, cosmetics (disinfecting soaps, dry cleaning agents) , dye raw materials; also used as leather degreaser, fur detergent, metal detergent and polish; textile auxiliaries (fiber finishing agents), etc.
Market Segment by Product Type
- Purity(>99%)
- Purity(99%-95%)
- Purity(<95%)
Market Segment by Application
- Paint and Dyes
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
Table of Contents:-
Global Cyclohexanol Industry Market Research Report
- Introduction and Market Overview
- Industry Chain Analysis
- Global Market, by Type
- Market by Application
- Global Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2020)
- Global Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2020)
- Global Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
- Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
- Research Finding and Conclusion
