Wallpaper is a kind of material used to cover and decorate the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings; it is one aspect of interior decoration. Due to its variety of characteristics that other interior decoration materials cannot compare, such as color diversity, rich patterns, security and environmental protection, convenient installation, appropriate price, and so on, it has considerable popularity in Europe, United States, Japan and other developed countries and regions.
The global Wallpaper market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Wallpaper by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Vinyl-based Wallpaper
Pure Paper Type Wallpaper
Non-woven Wallpaper
Fiber Type Wallpaper
Other Type Wallpaper
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Asheu
A.S. Création Tapeten
Marburg
Brewster Home Fashions
York Wallpapers
Osborne&little
Zambaiti Parati
Sandberg
Arte-international
ROMO
Filpassion
Grandeco Wallfashion
Sangetsu Co., Ltd.
Texam
CASADECO
LEWIS & WOOD
Walker Greenbank Group
Linwood
Lilycolor
HOLDEN DéCOR
Dongnam Wallcoverign
Shin Han Wall Covering
Uniwal
Euroart
Artshow Wallpaper
TELIPU Decoration Materials
Beitai Wallpaper
Rainbow
Yulan Wallcoverings
Roen
Wallife
Coshare
Yuhua Wallpaper
Crown Wallpaper
Wellmax wallcovering
Yuanlong wallpaper
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Household
Office
Entertainment Places
Other Buildings
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Wallpaper Industry
Figure Wallpaper Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Wallpaper
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Wallpaper
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Wallpaper
Table Global Wallpaper Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Wallpaper Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Vinyl-based Wallpaper
Table Major Company List of Vinyl-based Wallpaper
3.1.2 Pure Paper Type Wallpaper
Table Major Company List of Pure Paper Type Wallpaper
3.1.3 Non-woven Wallpaper
Table Major Company List of Non-woven Wallpaper
3.1.4 Fiber Type Wallpaper
Table Major Company List of Fiber Type Wallpaper
3.1.5 Other Type Wallpaper
Table Major Company List of Other Type Wallpaper
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Wallpaper Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Wallpaper Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Wallpaper Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Wallpaper Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Wallpaper Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Wallpaper Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Asheu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Asheu Profile
Table Asheu Overview List
4.1.2 Asheu Products & Services
4.1.3 Asheu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Asheu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 A.S. Création Tapeten (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 A.S. Création Tapeten Profile
Table A.S. Création Tapeten Overview List
4.2.2 A.S. Création Tapeten Products & Services
4.2.3 A.S. Création Tapeten Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of A.S. Création Tapeten (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Marburg (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Marburg Profile
Table Marburg Overview List
4.3.2 Marburg Products & Services
4.3.3 Marburg Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Marburg (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Brewster Home Fashions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Brewster Home Fashions Profile
Table Brewster Home Fashions Overview List
4.4.2 Brewster Home Fashions Products & Services
4.4.3 Brewster Home Fashions Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Brewster Home Fashions (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 York Wallpapers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 York Wallpapers Profile
Table York Wallpapers Overview List
4.5.2 York Wallpapers Products & Services
4.5.3 York Wallpapers Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of York Wallpapers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Osborne&little (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Osborne&little Profile
Table Osborne&little Overview List
4.6.2 Osborne&little Products & Services
4.6.3 Osborne&little Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Osborne&little (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Zambaiti Parati (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Zambaiti Parati Profile
Table Zambaiti Parati Overview List
4.7.2 Zambaiti Parati Products & Services
4.7.3 Zambaiti Parati Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zambaiti Parati (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Sandberg (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Sandberg Profile
Table Sandberg Overview List
4.8.2 Sandberg Products & Services
4.8.3 Sandberg Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sandberg (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Arte-international (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Arte-international Profile
Table Arte-international Overview List
4.9.2 Arte-international Products & Services
4.9.3 Arte-international Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Arte-international (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 ROMO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 ROMO Profile
Table ROMO Overview List
4.10.2 ROMO Products & Services
4.10.3 ROMO Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ROMO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Filpassion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Filpassion Profile
Table Filpassion Overview List
4.11.2 Filpassion Products & Services
4.11.3 Filpassion Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Filpassion (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Grandeco Wallfashion (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Grandeco Wallfashion Profile
Table Grandeco Wallfashion Overview List
4.12.2 Grandeco Wallfashion Products & Services
4.12.3 Grandeco Wallfashion Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Grandeco Wallfashion (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Sangetsu Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Sangetsu Co., Ltd. Profile
Table Sangetsu Co., Ltd. Overview List
4.13.2 Sangetsu Co., Ltd. Products & Services
4.13.3 Sangetsu Co., Ltd. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sangetsu Co., Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Texam (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Texam Profile
Table Texam Overview List
4.14.2 Texam Products & Services
4.14.3 Texam Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Texam (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 CASADECO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 CASADECO Profile
Table CASADECO Overview List
4.15.2 CASADECO Products & Services
4.15.3 CASADECO Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of CASADECO (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 LEWIS & WOOD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 LEWIS & WOOD Profile
Table LEWIS & WOOD Overview List
4.16.2 LEWIS & WOOD Products & Services
4.16.3 LEWIS & WOOD Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LEWIS & WOOD (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Walker Greenbank Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Walker Greenbank Group Profile
Table Walker Greenbank Group Overview List
4.17.2 Walker Greenbank Group Products & Services
4.17.3 Walker Greenbank Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Walker Greenbank Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Linwood (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Linwood Profile
Table Linwood Overview List
4.18.2 Linwood Products & Services
4.18.3 Linwood Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Linwood (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Lilycolor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Lilycolor Profile
Table Lilycolor Overview List
4.19.2 Lilycolor Products & Services
4.19.3 Lilycolor Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lilycolor (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 HOLDEN DéCOR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 HOLDEN DéCOR Profile
Table HOLDEN DéCOR Overview List
4.20.2 HOLDEN DéCOR Products & Services
4.20.3 HOLDEN DéCOR Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of HOLDEN DéCOR (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Dongnam Wallcoverign (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Dongnam Wallcoverign Profile
Table Dongnam Wallcoverign Overview List
4.21.2 Dongnam Wallcoverign Products & Services
4.21.3 Dongnam Wallcoverign Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dongnam Wallcoverign (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Shin Han Wall Covering (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Shin Han Wall Covering Profile
Table Shin Han Wall Covering Overview List
4.22.2 Shin Han Wall Covering Products & Services
4.22.3 Shin Han Wall Covering Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shin Han Wall Covering (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Uniwal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Uniwal Profile
Table Uniwal Overview List
4.23.2 Uniwal Products & Services
4.23.3 Uniwal Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Uniwal (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Euroart (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Euroart Profile
Table Euroart Overview List
4.24.2 Euroart Products & Services
4.24.3 Euroart Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Euroart (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Artshow Wallpaper (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Artshow Wallpaper Profile
Table Artshow Wallpaper Overview List
4.25.2 Artshow Wallpaper Products & Services
4.25.3 Artshow Wallpaper Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Artshow Wallpaper (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 TELIPU Decoration Materials (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 TELIPU Decoration Materials Profile
Table TELIPU Decoration Materials Overview List
4.26.2 TELIPU Decoration Materials Products & Services
4.26.3 TELIPU Decoration Materials Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of TELIPU Decoration Materials (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.27 Beitai Wallpaper (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27.1 Beitai Wallpaper Profile
Table Beitai Wallpaper Overview List
4.27.2 Beitai Wallpaper Products & Services
4.27.3 Beitai Wallpaper Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Beitai Wallpaper (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.28 Rainbow (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.28.1 Rainbow Profile
Table Rainbow Overview List
4.28.2 Rainbow Products & Services
4.28.3 Rainbow Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rainbow (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.29 Yulan Wallcoverings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.29.1 Yulan Wallcoverings Profile
Table Yulan Wallcoverings Overview List
4.29.2 Yulan Wallcoverings Products & Services
4.29.3 Yulan Wallcoverings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yulan Wallcoverings (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.30 Roen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.30.1 Roen Profile
Table Roen Overview List
4.30.2 Roen Products & Services
4.30.3 Roen Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Roen (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.31 Wallife (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.32 Coshare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.33 Yuhua Wallpaper (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.34 Crown Wallpaper (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.35 Wellmax wallcovering (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.36 Yuanlong wallpaper (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Wallpaper Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Wallpaper Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Wallpaper Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Wallpaper Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Wallpaper Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Wallpaper Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Wallpaper Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Wallpaper Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Wallpaper MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Wallpaper Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Wallpaper Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Household
Figure Wallpaper Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Wallpaper Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Office
Figure Wallpaper Demand in Office, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Wallpaper Demand in Office, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Entertainment Places
Figure Wallpaper Demand in Entertainment Places, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Wallpaper Demand in Entertainment Places, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Other Buildings
Figure Wallpaper Demand in Other Buildings, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Wallpaper Demand in Other Buildings, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Wallpaper Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Wallpaper Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Wallpaper Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Wallpaper Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Wallpaper Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Wallpaper Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Wallpaper Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Wallpaper Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Wallpaper Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Wallpaper Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Wallpaper Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Wallpaper Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Wallpaper Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Wallpaper Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Wallpaper Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Wallpaper Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
