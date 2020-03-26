The Global Procurement Outsourcing Market is valued at 2820 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5500 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% between 2017 and 2023.Procurement Outsourcing Market report studies the Procurement Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Procurement Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries. Cost reduction is the top priority for CPOs as they look to sustain business growth in a slowing market.

Procure to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials needed for manufacturing a product or providing a service. It involves the transactional flow of data that is sent to a supplier as well as the data that surrounds the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of specified key procurement activities relating to sourcing and supplier management to a third party perhaps to reduce overall costs or maybe to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies. Procurement categorisation and vendor management of indirect materials and services (commonly referred to as Indirect procurement) are typically the most popular outsourced activity.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• IBM

• Accenture

• GEP

• Infosys

• Capgemini

• Genpact

• TCS

• Xchanging

• WNS

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Direct Procurement

• Indirect Procurement

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• CPG and Retail

• BFSI Sector

The Procurement Outsourcing report focuses on the Procurement Outsourcing in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Procurement Outsourcing market.

Chapter 1: Describe Procurement Outsourcing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Procurement Outsourcing, with sales, revenue, and price of Procurement Outsourcing, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Procurement Outsourcing, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Procurement Outsourcing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Procurement Outsourcing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

