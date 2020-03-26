Description

Snapshot

Bike Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.

The global Bicycle Helmet market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Bicycle Helmet by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Vista Outdoor

Dorel

Specialized

Trek Bicycle

Merida

Giant

Mavic

Scott Sports

KASK

MET

OGK KABUTO

Uvex

POC

Urge

Orbea

GUB

LAS helmets

Strategic Sports

One Industries

Limar

Fox Racing

ABUS

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Moon Helmet

Locatelli Spa

Rudy Project

Shenghong Sports

HardnutZ

SenHai Sports Goods

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Bicycle Helmet Industry

Figure Bicycle Helmet Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Bicycle Helmet

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Bicycle Helmet

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Bicycle Helmet

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Bicycle Helmet Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 MTB Helmets

Table Major Company List of MTB Helmets

3.1.2 Road Helmets

Table Major Company List of Road Helmets

3.1.3 Sport Helmets

Table Major Company List of Sport Helmets

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Bicycle Helmet Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Bicycle Helmet Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Vista Outdoor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Vista Outdoor Profile

Table Vista Outdoor Overview List

4.1.2 Vista Outdoor Products & Services

4.1.3 Vista Outdoor Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Vista Outdoor (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Dorel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Dorel Profile

Table Dorel Overview List

4.2.2 Dorel Products & Services

4.2.3 Dorel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dorel (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Specialized (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Specialized Profile

Table Specialized Overview List

4.3.2 Specialized Products & Services

4.3.3 Specialized Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Specialized (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Trek Bicycle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Trek Bicycle Profile

Table Trek Bicycle Overview List

4.4.2 Trek Bicycle Products & Services

4.4.3 Trek Bicycle Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Trek Bicycle (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Merida (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Merida Profile

Table Merida Overview List

4.5.2 Merida Products & Services

4.5.3 Merida Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Merida (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Giant (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Giant Profile

Table Giant Overview List

4.6.2 Giant Products & Services

4.6.3 Giant Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Giant (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Mavic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Mavic Profile

Table Mavic Overview List

4.7.2 Mavic Products & Services

4.7.3 Mavic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mavic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Scott Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Scott Sports Profile

Table Scott Sports Overview List

4.8.2 Scott Sports Products & Services

4.8.3 Scott Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Scott Sports (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 KASK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 KASK Profile

Table KASK Overview List

4.9.2 KASK Products & Services

4.9.3 KASK Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of KASK (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 MET (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 MET Profile

Table MET Overview List

4.10.2 MET Products & Services

4.10.3 MET Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of MET (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 OGK KABUTO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 OGK KABUTO Profile

Table OGK KABUTO Overview List

4.11.2 OGK KABUTO Products & Services

4.11.3 OGK KABUTO Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of OGK KABUTO (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Uvex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Uvex Profile

Table Uvex Overview List

4.12.2 Uvex Products & Services

4.12.3 Uvex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Uvex (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 POC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 POC Profile

Table POC Overview List

4.13.2 POC Products & Services

4.13.3 POC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of POC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Urge (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Urge Profile

Table Urge Overview List

4.14.2 Urge Products & Services

4.14.3 Urge Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Urge (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Orbea (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Orbea Profile

Table Orbea Overview List

4.15.2 Orbea Products & Services

4.15.3 Orbea Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Orbea (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 GUB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 GUB Profile

Table GUB Overview List

4.16.2 GUB Products & Services

4.16.3 GUB Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GUB (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 LAS helmets (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 LAS helmets Profile

Table LAS helmets Overview List

4.17.2 LAS helmets Products & Services

4.17.3 LAS helmets Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LAS helmets (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Strategic Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Strategic Sports Profile

Table Strategic Sports Overview List

4.18.2 Strategic Sports Products & Services

4.18.3 Strategic Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Strategic Sports (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 One Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 One Industries Profile

Table One Industries Overview List

4.19.2 One Industries Products & Services

4.19.3 One Industries Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of One Industries (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Limar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Limar Profile

Table Limar Overview List

4.20.2 Limar Products & Services

4.20.3 Limar Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Limar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Fox Racing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Fox Racing Profile

Table Fox Racing Overview List

4.21.2 Fox Racing Products & Services

4.21.3 Fox Racing Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fox Racing (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 ABUS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 ABUS Profile

Table ABUS Overview List

4.22.2 ABUS Products & Services

4.22.3 ABUS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ABUS (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Lazer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Lazer Profile

Table Lazer Overview List

4.23.2 Lazer Products & Services

4.23.3 Lazer Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lazer (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Louis Garneau (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Louis Garneau Profile

Table Louis Garneau Overview List

4.24.2 Louis Garneau Products & Services

4.24.3 Louis Garneau Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Louis Garneau (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Moon Helmet (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Moon Helmet Profile

Table Moon Helmet Overview List

4.25.2 Moon Helmet Products & Services

4.25.3 Moon Helmet Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Moon Helmet (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.26 Locatelli Spa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26.1 Locatelli Spa Profile

Table Locatelli Spa Overview List

4.26.2 Locatelli Spa Products & Services

4.26.3 Locatelli Spa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Locatelli Spa (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.27 Rudy Project (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27.1 Rudy Project Profile

Table Rudy Project Overview List

4.27.2 Rudy Project Products & Services

4.27.3 Rudy Project Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rudy Project (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.28 Shenghong Sports (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.28.1 Shenghong Sports Profile

Table Shenghong Sports Overview List

4.28.2 Shenghong Sports Products & Services

4.28.3 Shenghong Sports Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shenghong Sports (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.29 HardnutZ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.29.1 HardnutZ Profile

Table HardnutZ Overview List

4.29.2 HardnutZ Products & Services

4.29.3 HardnutZ Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of HardnutZ (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.30 SenHai Sports Goods (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.30.1 SenHai Sports Goods Profile

Table SenHai Sports Goods Overview List

4.30.2 SenHai Sports Goods Products & Services

4.30.3 SenHai Sports Goods Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SenHai Sports Goods (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Bicycle Helmet Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Bicycle Helmet Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Commuter & Recreation

Figure Bicycle Helmet Demand in Commuter & Recreation, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Helmet Demand in Commuter & Recreation, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Sport Games

Figure Bicycle Helmet Demand in Sport Games, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Helmet Demand in Sport Games, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Bicycle Helmet Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Helmet Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Bicycle Helmet Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Bicycle Helmet Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Bicycle Helmet Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Bicycle Helmet Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Bicycle Helmet Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Bicycle Helmet Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Bicycle Helmet Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Bicycle Helmet Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Bicycle Helmet Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

