Description
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4153293
Snapshot
Body Mist or Body spray is a perfume product, similar to aerosol deodorant, which is intended to be used elsewhere on the body besides the armpits. Body sprays are lighter in strength than cologne, generally less expensive, and double as deodorant.
The global Body Mist market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Body Mist by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Moisturizing Mist
Kill Odor Mist
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Este Lauder
L Brands
LOral
LVMH
Shiseido
Amway
Avon Products
Burberry
Chatters Canada
Coty
Edgewell Personal Care
Henkel
Johnson & Johnson
Kao
Marchesa
Mary Kay
O Boticrio
Procter & Gamble
Revlon
Unilever
Parfums de Coeur
Calvin Klein
Jovan
Dolce & Gabana
Curve
Drakkar
Nike
Adidas
Axe
Impulse
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
For Men
For Women
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-body-mist-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Body Mist Industry
Figure Body Mist Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Body Mist
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Body Mist
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Body Mist
Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Body Mist Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Moisturizing Mist
Table Major Company List of Moisturizing Mist
3.1.2 Kill Odor Mist
Table Major Company List of Kill Odor Mist
3.1.3 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Body Mist Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Body Mist Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Body Mist Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Body Mist Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Este Lauder (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Este Lauder Profile
Table Este Lauder Overview List
4.1.2 Este Lauder Products & Services
4.1.3 Este Lauder Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Este Lauder (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 L Brands (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 L Brands Profile
Table L Brands Overview List
4.2.2 L Brands Products & Services
4.2.3 L Brands Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of L Brands (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 LOral (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 LOral Profile
Table LOral Overview List
4.3.2 LOral Products & Services
4.3.3 LOral Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LOral (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 LVMH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 LVMH Profile
Table LVMH Overview List
4.4.2 LVMH Products & Services
4.4.3 LVMH Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LVMH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Shiseido (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Shiseido Profile
Table Shiseido Overview List
4.5.2 Shiseido Products & Services
4.5.3 Shiseido Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shiseido (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Amway (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Amway Profile
Table Amway Overview List
4.6.2 Amway Products & Services
4.6.3 Amway Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Amway (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Avon Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Avon Products Profile
Table Avon Products Overview List
4.7.2 Avon Products Products & Services
4.7.3 Avon Products Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Avon Products (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Burberry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Burberry Profile
Table Burberry Overview List
4.8.2 Burberry Products & Services
4.8.3 Burberry Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Burberry (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Chatters Canada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Chatters Canada Profile
Table Chatters Canada Overview List
4.9.2 Chatters Canada Products & Services
4.9.3 Chatters Canada Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Chatters Canada (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Coty (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Coty Profile
Table Coty Overview List
4.10.2 Coty Products & Services
4.10.3 Coty Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Coty (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Edgewell Personal Care (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Edgewell Personal Care Profile
Table Edgewell Personal Care Overview List
4.11.2 Edgewell Personal Care Products & Services
4.11.3 Edgewell Personal Care Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Edgewell Personal Care (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Henkel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Henkel Profile
Table Henkel Overview List
4.12.2 Henkel Products & Services
4.12.3 Henkel Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Henkel (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Johnson & Johnson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile
Table Johnson & Johnson Overview List
4.13.2 Johnson & Johnson Products & Services
4.13.3 Johnson & Johnson Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Johnson & Johnson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Kao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Kao Profile
Table Kao Overview List
4.14.2 Kao Products & Services
4.14.3 Kao Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kao (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Marchesa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Marchesa Profile
Table Marchesa Overview List
4.15.2 Marchesa Products & Services
4.15.3 Marchesa Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Marchesa (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Mary Kay (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Mary Kay Profile
Table Mary Kay Overview List
4.16.2 Mary Kay Products & Services
4.16.3 Mary Kay Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mary Kay (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 O Boticrio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 O Boticrio Profile
Table O Boticrio Overview List
4.17.2 O Boticrio Products & Services
4.17.3 O Boticrio Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of O Boticrio (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Procter & Gamble (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Procter & Gamble Profile
Table Procter & Gamble Overview List
4.18.2 Procter & Gamble Products & Services
4.18.3 Procter & Gamble Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Procter & Gamble (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Revlon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Revlon Profile
Table Revlon Overview List
4.19.2 Revlon Products & Services
4.19.3 Revlon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Revlon (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Unilever (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Unilever Profile
Table Unilever Overview List
4.20.2 Unilever Products & Services
4.20.3 Unilever Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Unilever (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Parfums de Coeur (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Parfums de Coeur Profile
Table Parfums de Coeur Overview List
4.21.2 Parfums de Coeur Products & Services
4.21.3 Parfums de Coeur Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Parfums de Coeur (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Calvin Klein (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Calvin Klein Profile
Table Calvin Klein Overview List
4.22.2 Calvin Klein Products & Services
4.22.3 Calvin Klein Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Calvin Klein (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Jovan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Jovan Profile
Table Jovan Overview List
4.23.2 Jovan Products & Services
4.23.3 Jovan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jovan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Dolce & Gabana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Dolce & Gabana Profile
Table Dolce & Gabana Overview List
4.24.2 Dolce & Gabana Products & Services
4.24.3 Dolce & Gabana Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dolce & Gabana (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Curve (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Curve Profile
Table Curve Overview List
4.25.2 Curve Products & Services
4.25.3 Curve Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Curve (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 Drakkar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 Drakkar Profile
Table Drakkar Overview List
4.26.2 Drakkar Products & Services
4.26.3 Drakkar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Drakkar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.27 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27.1 Nike Profile
Table Nike Overview List
4.27.2 Nike Products & Services
4.27.3 Nike Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nike (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.28 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.28.1 Adidas Profile
Table Adidas Overview List
4.28.2 Adidas Products & Services
4.28.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.29 Axe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.29.1 Axe Profile
Table Axe Overview List
4.29.2 Axe Products & Services
4.29.3 Axe Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Axe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.30 Impulse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.30.1 Impulse Profile
Table Impulse Overview List
4.30.2 Impulse Products & Services
4.30.3 Impulse Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Impulse (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Body Mist Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Body Mist Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Body Mist Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Body Mist Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Body Mist Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Body Mist Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Body Mist Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Body Mist Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Body Mist MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Body Mist Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in For Men
Figure Body Mist Demand in For Men, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Body Mist Demand in For Men, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in For Women
Figure Body Mist Demand in For Women, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Body Mist Demand in For Women, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Body Mist Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Body Mist Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Body Mist Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Body Mist Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Body Mist Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Body Mist Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Body Mist Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Body Mist Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Body Mist Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Body Mist Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Body Mist Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Body Mist Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4153293
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: