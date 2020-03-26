Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4153293

Snapshot

Body Mist or Body spray is a perfume product, similar to aerosol deodorant, which is intended to be used elsewhere on the body besides the armpits. Body sprays are lighter in strength than cologne, generally less expensive, and double as deodorant.

The global Body Mist market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Body Mist by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Moisturizing Mist

Kill Odor Mist

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Este Lauder

L Brands

LOral

LVMH

Shiseido

Amway

Avon Products

Burberry

Chatters Canada

Coty

Edgewell Personal Care

Henkel

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

Marchesa

Mary Kay

O Boticrio

Procter & Gamble

Revlon

Unilever

Parfums de Coeur

Calvin Klein

Jovan

Dolce & Gabana

Curve

Drakkar

Nike

Adidas

Axe

Impulse

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

For Men

For Women

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-body-mist-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Body Mist Industry

Figure Body Mist Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Body Mist

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Body Mist

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Body Mist

Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Body Mist Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Moisturizing Mist

Table Major Company List of Moisturizing Mist

3.1.2 Kill Odor Mist

Table Major Company List of Kill Odor Mist

3.1.3 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Body Mist Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Body Mist Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Body Mist Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Body Mist Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Este Lauder (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Este Lauder Profile

Table Este Lauder Overview List

4.1.2 Este Lauder Products & Services

4.1.3 Este Lauder Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Este Lauder (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 L Brands (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 L Brands Profile

Table L Brands Overview List

4.2.2 L Brands Products & Services

4.2.3 L Brands Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of L Brands (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 LOral (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 LOral Profile

Table LOral Overview List

4.3.2 LOral Products & Services

4.3.3 LOral Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LOral (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 LVMH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 LVMH Profile

Table LVMH Overview List

4.4.2 LVMH Products & Services

4.4.3 LVMH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LVMH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Shiseido (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Shiseido Profile

Table Shiseido Overview List

4.5.2 Shiseido Products & Services

4.5.3 Shiseido Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Shiseido (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Amway (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Amway Profile

Table Amway Overview List

4.6.2 Amway Products & Services

4.6.3 Amway Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amway (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Avon Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Avon Products Profile

Table Avon Products Overview List

4.7.2 Avon Products Products & Services

4.7.3 Avon Products Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Avon Products (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Burberry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Burberry Profile

Table Burberry Overview List

4.8.2 Burberry Products & Services

4.8.3 Burberry Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Burberry (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Chatters Canada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Chatters Canada Profile

Table Chatters Canada Overview List

4.9.2 Chatters Canada Products & Services

4.9.3 Chatters Canada Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Chatters Canada (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Coty (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Coty Profile

Table Coty Overview List

4.10.2 Coty Products & Services

4.10.3 Coty Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Coty (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Edgewell Personal Care (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Table Edgewell Personal Care Overview List

4.11.2 Edgewell Personal Care Products & Services

4.11.3 Edgewell Personal Care Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Edgewell Personal Care (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Henkel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Henkel Profile

Table Henkel Overview List

4.12.2 Henkel Products & Services

4.12.3 Henkel Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Henkel (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Johnson & Johnson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

Table Johnson & Johnson Overview List

4.13.2 Johnson & Johnson Products & Services

4.13.3 Johnson & Johnson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson & Johnson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Kao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Kao Profile

Table Kao Overview List

4.14.2 Kao Products & Services

4.14.3 Kao Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kao (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Marchesa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Marchesa Profile

Table Marchesa Overview List

4.15.2 Marchesa Products & Services

4.15.3 Marchesa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Marchesa (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Mary Kay (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Mary Kay Profile

Table Mary Kay Overview List

4.16.2 Mary Kay Products & Services

4.16.3 Mary Kay Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mary Kay (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 O Boticrio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 O Boticrio Profile

Table O Boticrio Overview List

4.17.2 O Boticrio Products & Services

4.17.3 O Boticrio Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of O Boticrio (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Procter & Gamble (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Procter & Gamble Profile

Table Procter & Gamble Overview List

4.18.2 Procter & Gamble Products & Services

4.18.3 Procter & Gamble Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Procter & Gamble (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Revlon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Revlon Profile

Table Revlon Overview List

4.19.2 Revlon Products & Services

4.19.3 Revlon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Revlon (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Unilever (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Unilever Profile

Table Unilever Overview List

4.20.2 Unilever Products & Services

4.20.3 Unilever Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Unilever (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Parfums de Coeur (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Parfums de Coeur Profile

Table Parfums de Coeur Overview List

4.21.2 Parfums de Coeur Products & Services

4.21.3 Parfums de Coeur Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Parfums de Coeur (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Calvin Klein (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Calvin Klein Profile

Table Calvin Klein Overview List

4.22.2 Calvin Klein Products & Services

4.22.3 Calvin Klein Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Calvin Klein (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Jovan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Jovan Profile

Table Jovan Overview List

4.23.2 Jovan Products & Services

4.23.3 Jovan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Jovan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Dolce & Gabana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Dolce & Gabana Profile

Table Dolce & Gabana Overview List

4.24.2 Dolce & Gabana Products & Services

4.24.3 Dolce & Gabana Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dolce & Gabana (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Curve (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Curve Profile

Table Curve Overview List

4.25.2 Curve Products & Services

4.25.3 Curve Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Curve (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.26 Drakkar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26.1 Drakkar Profile

Table Drakkar Overview List

4.26.2 Drakkar Products & Services

4.26.3 Drakkar Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Drakkar (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.27 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27.1 Nike Profile

Table Nike Overview List

4.27.2 Nike Products & Services

4.27.3 Nike Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nike (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.28 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.28.1 Adidas Profile

Table Adidas Overview List

4.28.2 Adidas Products & Services

4.28.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.29 Axe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.29.1 Axe Profile

Table Axe Overview List

4.29.2 Axe Products & Services

4.29.3 Axe Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Axe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.30 Impulse (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.30.1 Impulse Profile

Table Impulse Overview List

4.30.2 Impulse Products & Services

4.30.3 Impulse Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Impulse (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Body Mist Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Body Mist Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Body Mist Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Body Mist Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Body Mist Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Body Mist Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Body Mist Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Body Mist Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Body Mist MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Body Mist Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in For Men

Figure Body Mist Demand in For Men, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Body Mist Demand in For Men, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in For Women

Figure Body Mist Demand in For Women, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Body Mist Demand in For Women, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Body Mist Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Body Mist Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Body Mist Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Body Mist Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Body Mist Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Body Mist Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Body Mist Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Body Mist Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Body Mist Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Body Mist Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Body Mist Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Body Mist Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Body Mist Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Body Mist Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4153293

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

